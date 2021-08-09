Who is Camila Kendra? All about Tyler Cameron's former girlfriend as couple announce surprise split 

Popular television personality and model Tyler Cameron recently split with his girlfriend Camila Kendra. This happened just one week after he called her his soulmate on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The couple broke up after Tyler was reportedly spotted at a Florida beach bar with a blonde woman while his model ex was on a vacation in Italy with her family. An insider revealed that the couple broke up on bad terms after dating for eight months.

They have already unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed all posts related to the other person that they shared on their account while they were together. A picture reportedly captured this weekend shows Tyler Cameron partying with a group of ladies.

The ex-couple were first seen together in January. A week ago, Tyler appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where he declared his love for Camila.

Who is Camila Kendra?

Camila Kendra is a well-known influencer and model. She hails from the Dominican Republic and her family shifted to Florida when she was three years old. She was raised there along with her brother, Sebastian. Camila’s father and brother are airline pilots, and she knows how to fly airplanes as well.

She attended Florida Gulf Coast University where she studied biology and then pursued a career in modeling. Kendra has signed with Elite Model Management Miami, IKON Management, The Industry Model Management New York and Los Angeles, and Next Management London.

Camila Kendra has been successful as an influencer. She has almost 400k followers on Instagram and they have earned her deals with brands like Savage Fenty and Boohoo.

As mentioned earlier, she and Tyler Cameron were in a relationship, and he was reportedly attracted to her because of her "chill" personality. They recently broke up and only time will tell what the future has in store for them.

