Drake reportedly mentoring rumored girlfriend Johanna Leia's son, Amari Bailey

Johanna Leia and Drake have consistently been making headlines for their speculated relationship. Latest reports suggest the Canadian rapper is mentoring rumored girlfriend Johanna Leia's son Amari Bailey as he prepares to embrace his basketball career at UCLA.

Johanna Leia and Drake sparked relationship rumors after the latter was spotted outside court at one of Amari Bailey’s matches at Sierra Canyon last month. American actor Michael B. Jordan was also spotted at the venue alongside the duo.

.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD @ABC7 #Drizzy pic.twitter.com/SjMR1UOgbo — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 9, 2021

Amid ongoing speculation, Johanna Leia and Drake were photographed enjoying a private dinner at the nearly-empty Dodger Stadium. Pictures from the intimate dinner took the internet by storm.

According to TMZ, Drake has been guiding the young basketball star Amari Bailey for the past few months about “finances, fame and life.”

At 17, Johanna Leia’s son is quite a prodigy with several awards and accolades. Amari Bailey also bagged the gold medal in 2019’s FIBA Americas U16 championship.

From Drake to Alfonzo McKinnie, Johanna Leia's dating history explored

Johanna Leia left Drake fans in a frenzy after being spotted at a private dinner with the rapper at Dodger Stadium. As per TMZ reports, the duo reportedly met a few months ago during high school basketball matches, where Johanna Leia's son is a star player.

Drake has possibly warmed up to the mother-son duo and is reportedly providing life advice to Amari Bailey. Johanna Leia and her son have reportedly visited Drake’s residence already.

Drake and Michael B. Jordan pulled up to a Sierra Canyon game 🔥 @brhoops pic.twitter.com/SYK8S2tx44 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2021

Johanna Leia is a model and actor, recognized for her appearance in Lifetime’s “Bringing up Ballers.” She is quite popular on social media and has more than 200K followers on Instagram. The bio on her IG account also mentions that she is an entrepreneur.

Johanna Leia shares son Amari Bailey with footballer Aaron Bailey, who is a member of the Louisville Cardinals. He has also played in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts. It is not known when the couple met or parted ways. However, Leia was previously spotted at several Aaron Bailey matches.

Before beginning her rumored relationship with Drake, Johanna Leia was reportedly dating NBA star Alfonzo McKinnie. The Los Angeles Lakers player has reportedly helped Aaron Bailey develop his skills on the court.

However, ongoing dating rumors between Johanna Leia and Drake suggest that the former has possibly called it quits with Mckinnie. As speculation about Drake and Leia’s relationship continue to make the rounds online, both parties have maintained their silence on the rumors.

