How old is Connor Cruise? Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son shocks fans with "grown-up" look

Connor Cruise shared a picture with his friend on August 17 on the occasion of his birthday. He spends most of his time fishing. He shared the photo on his Instagram story and wrote,

“Happy Birthday @hookedforlife. Cheers to another year slaying monsters around the globe.”

Connor is the son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise and fans are well aware of his activities on Instagram. He rarely remains active on social media and mostly shares pictures from his fishing adventures in the sea. He even highlighted the results of his favorite pastime since as early as 2015.

He has always shared his love for fishing on social media and he recently created an Instagram page dedicated to grilling meat. Considering the photos he keeps posting, it seems like he is an expert in catching food on land and sea.

However, Connor Cruise is not the only member of the Kidman-Cruise family who is not so active on social media. His parents separated in 2001 and share a daughter, Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise. Even Connor’s older sister rarely posts pictures of herself.

How old is Connor Cruise?

Connor Cruise with Josh Hutcherson in Red Dawn. (Image via Twitter/framefound)

Connor Cruise, unlike his celebrity parents, has always stayed away from the spotlight, and the public has only got to know more about him from the posts on his Instagram account.

He is 26 years old. Born on January 17, 1995, he was adopted by Cruise and Kidman while he was a month old. The couple adopted Isabella Jane Cruise in 1992. Both children have rarely made any public appearances, even after Cruise and Kidman split in 2001.

Connor Cruise is currently pursuing his passion for fishing in the Caribbean. A report said that he and Isabella were raised in their parents’ home in Manhattan and another report said that Connor was raised in Los Angeles, California. Hollywood Life says he was homeschooled and never set foot outside his father’s mansion until he was 10.

He was seen in the movie Seven Pounds in 2008 when he was 13 years old. Actors like Will Smith, Rosario Dawson and Woody Harrelson were a part of the movie. He then appeared in another film, Red Dawn, in 2012. Connor was never seen in any other movie after this.

Connor Cruise is a practitioner of Scientology. In an interview with Hollywood Life in 2007, Nicole Kidman said she had a strained relationship with Connor. Connor later denied the claims and said that they are on good terms.

