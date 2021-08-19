What is Sam Hunt's net worth? Country star pleads guilty to DUI charges nearly two years after arrest

Singer and songwriter Sam Hunt has pleaded guilty in his ongoing DUI case, and his sentence will be a 48-hour jail stint. However, he might not be behind bars.

Hunt appeared in Nashville court through Zoom on August 18 and pled guilty to two counts of DUI. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail, but he might not be sent there if he stays out of trouble. Considering the 48 hours, he would fulfill it by taking a DUI education course.

The Nashville, Tennessee native has to complete an alcohol safety course, and his driver’s license will remain suspended for a year. After he gets it back, he must install an interlock device in his car. A third charge, which was an open container violation, has been dropped.

Sam Hunt was arrested in 2019 after driving on the wrong side of a Nashville road. According to the cops, he reeked of booze and blew twice the legal limit, which was 173. He couldn’t find his driver’s license when the cops asked him for it despite that it was there on his lap. He instead gave his credit card and passport to the cops and later apologized and called his actions poor and selfish.

Born on December 8, 1984, in Cedartown, Georgia, Sam Lowry Hunt has been credited with writing singles of Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Billy Currington, and more. Hunt’s debut studio album, Montevallo, was released in 2014 and broke many records.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 36-year-old’s net worth is around $3 million. He made his debut in the music industry in 2008, and it took five years for him to establish himself properly in the industry. He had early success and gave a tough competition to other leading artists. Currently, he earns a lot from his work as a singer and songwriter.

Since his debut, Sam Hunt has received instant recognition from inside and outside the music community for blending genres and incorporating the use of R&B and pop into the production and songwriting of his songs. He has received several awards that include one American Music Award and one CMT Music Award.

Hunt dated Hannah Lee Fowler in 2008 and became engaged to her in 2017. She was the inspiration behind his debut album, Montevallo, and her name and their story have been referenced in his song, Drinkin’ Too Much. The couple tied the knot in 2017 in Sam Hunt’s hometown in Cedartown, Georgia.

