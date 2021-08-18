What is Colin Jost’s net worth? Exploring Scarlett Johansson’s husband’s fortune

Scarlett Johansson’s husband, Colin Jost, confirmed that his wife is expecting their first child, and he will soon become a father. He made the announcement while performing at a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut.

Page Six had revealed in July that the actor is pregnant. She is already the mother of six-year-old Rose from her previous marriage to Frenchman Romain Dauriac. Scarlett and Colin tied the knot in October 2020 after dating for three years.

A new addition! 🍼 Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are expecting their first child together. https://t.co/NJMV50C6YY — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 17, 2021

The Lucy actress sparked pregnancy rumors in June after she skipped most of the Black Widow events. A source at Page Six said at the time:

“She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow,’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release, and she is both the star and an executive producer.”

The 36-year-old did promotional appearances on Zoom and virtually on “The Tonight Show” to chat with Jimmy Fallon that month.

Scarlett Johansson sued Disney a few days ago in a significant and controversial move, stating that her contract had been breached when Black Widow was released on Disney+.

The net worth of Colin Jost

Colin Jost with Michael Che on SNL (Image via BostonGlobe/Twitter)

Colin Jost is a famous comedian, actor, and writer. He has played several roles related to comedy and released a memoir, A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir, in 2020.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 39-year-old’s net worth is $8 million. As a cast member and writer of Saturday Night Live, he receives a salary of $25,000 for every episode. Considering he appears in 21 episodes throughout the year, he earns $525,000 for every season of the show.

Born on June 29, 1982, Colin Jost grew up in New York City. While attending Regis High School in Manhattan, he was also the editor of the school newspaper, The Owl.

The comedian initially joined as a reporter and copy editor at Staten Island Advance. He then sent a writing packet to Saturday Night Live that earned him a writing position in 2005.

Jost was the show’s writing supervisor from 2009 to 2012 and the co-head writer from 2012 to 2015. He even performed as a stand-up comedian and appeared on other popular shows.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson met on the set of Saturday Night Live in 2006, and they started a relationship in 2017. They got engaged in 2019 and married in 2020.

Also read: “Too handsome”: First look at Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown invites hilarious reactions online

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer