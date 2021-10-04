"I am not a communist": Grimes clarifies after facing backlash for reading Karl Marx's 'Communist Manifesto'

Canadian musician Grimes recently made the news after being photographed reading Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels' The Communist Manifesto on the streets of Los Angeles. The sighting also marked her first public appearance since her “semi-separation” from Elon Musk.

The musician was seen wearing a cosplay-like ensemble and flipping through the pages of the anti-capitalist text while taking a casual stroll across the road, sitting by a fence and standing beside a street sign.

Grimes reveals why she was reading 'Communist Manifesto' in public

Oblivion singer Grimes received backlash over the weekend for the ironic nature of the photos and her political ideologies. She also took to social media to address the stunt after online criticism.

She revealed that she was reading the book to pose for the cameras in an attempt to troll the paparazzi. The 33-year-old further shared that she is still living with the SpaceX founder and clarified that she is not a communist.

She also stated that the political systems that inspire her are yet to be implemented in the real world.

“Full disclosure I’m still living with e and I am not a communist.”

Grimes even discussed the situation on Twitter, mentioning that she decided to poke fun at the paparazzi for following her to a shoot and successfully received “onion-ish headlines” as she expected.

Grimes 🪐 @Grimezsz paparazzi followed me 2 a shoot so I tried 2 think what I could do that would yield the most onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha paparazzi followed me 2 a shoot so I tried 2 think what I could do that would yield the most onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha https://t.co/9w8pPwIFAq

The singer was previously criticized after she shared her bizarre theories on AI and communism in a TikTok video. However, she maintained that she will create memeworthy situations again if the paparazzi continue to chase her.

A look into Grimes and Elon Musk’s relationship and separation

Grimes and Elon Musk at Met Gala 2018 (Image via Getty Images)

The latest drama surrounding Grimes came just a week after her former partner was declared the richest man in the world, surpassing Jeff Bezos. The singer recently parted ways with Elon Musk after nearly three years of a relationship.

The duo reportedly started interacting on Twitter in 2018 regarding a joke related to artificial intelligence. A source close to the pair told Page Six at the time:

“Elon was researching the idea of joking about Rococo Basilisk, and when he saw Grimes had already joked about it, he reached out to her. Grimes said this was the first time in three years that anyone understood the joke. They were both poking fun at AI.”

The duo also started dating privately that same year and took the internet by storm after appearing together at the Met Gala 2018. The Delete Forever crooner also attended Elon Musk’s 2018 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod competition.

During a 2019 interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Tesla Motors CEO opened up about the relationship:

“I just thought I could keep going along in my funny little way, and then you casually respond to someone in a tweet and it’s on Fox News, and you’re like, ‘Ugh,’ you know? That was a very disturbing moment.”

The following year, Grimes stunned her fans after revealing she was pregnant. The recording artist also confirmed that she is expecting her first child with Elon Musk in an interview with Rolling Stone.

In May 2020, the couple welcomed their son X Æ A-12 Musk. While speaking to The New York Times, the business mogul revealed that his girlfriend played a bigger role in raising the child:

“Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now, there’s not much I can do. Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now. When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me.”

Unfortunately, a few months later, the couple sparked breakup rumors after unfollowing each other on social media. In September 2021, it was confirmed that the pair had officially called it quits after the entrepreneurship giant discussed his relationship with Grimes in a Page Six interview:

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms. It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.

The former couple continue to be cordial despite their apparent separation. They are still living together and have decided to co-parent their child.

