Grimes and Noah Centineo rumors debunked as Olive Garden escapade drives internet wild 

As news of SpaceX founder Elon Musk and singer-songwriter Grimes breaking up hit the internet, rumors began circulating online that the latter was spotted kissing teenage heartthrob Noah Centineo. Their three-year relationship supposedly ended when the 'Genesis' singer was caught cheating with the To All The Boys I Loved Before actor.
The rumors began swirling online when the website crazydaysandnights.net received a “blind” submission stating that a “celebrity CEO” caught his partner “hooking up” with “an A-list actor who has a history of not being kind to women.”
The post came to light just 24 hours prior to Musk and the 'Oblivion' singer's split being announced.
Are the rumors of Grimes cheating on Elon Musk true?
The supposed "homewrecker" Noah Centineo does not have a history of mistreating women, which refutes the rumors swirling online. However, internet sleuth Michaela Okland took to Twitter fueling the rumors, stating that the two were spotted “kissing at Olive Garden.”
Since Okland’s tweet went viral on the platform, she redacted her claim and mentioned that she “lied.” She also mentioned that she was not being threatened by the Tesla CEO to take back her statement.
It’s now safe to say that the rumors were not true.
The 'Alter Ego' judge has not commented on the false narrative that has taken over the internet. Though the rumors have been put to rest, the Internet continues to add fuel to the fire. Some tweets included:
“I gotta say, on my list of things I thought would happen in 2021, Grimes cheating on Elon Musk with Noah Centineo was nowhere close to being on it.”
“Grimes and Noah Centineo can finally go to Olive Garden together without hiding it.”
“I want to live in a world where the rumors about Grimes and Noah Centineo sleeping together are true.”
The 50-year-old SpaceX founder revealed to PageSix that Grimes and he were “semi- separated.” He also mentioned that the long-distance relationship that the two were intertwined in was not working for them.