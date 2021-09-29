Grimes and Noah Centineo rumors debunked as Olive Garden escapade drives internet wild 

As news of SpaceX founder Elon Musk and singer-songwriter Grimes breaking up hit the internet, rumors began circulating online that the latter was spotted kissing teenage heartthrob Noah Centineo. Their three-year relationship supposedly ended when the 'Genesis' singer was caught cheating with the To All The Boys I Loved Before actor.

The rumors began swirling online when the website crazydaysandnights.net received a “blind” submission stating that a “celebrity CEO” caught his partner “hooking up” with “an A-list actor who has a history of not being kind to women.”

jesus loves all @ajani_reign Noah Centineo home wrecking Grimes and Elon’s relationship?????????? Hollywood is crazy man……. Noah Centineo home wrecking Grimes and Elon’s relationship?????????? Hollywood is crazy man……. https://t.co/0viyhwKrc4

The post came to light just 24 hours prior to Musk and the 'Oblivion' singer's split being announced.

Are the rumors of Grimes cheating on Elon Musk true?

The supposed "homewrecker" Noah Centineo does not have a history of mistreating women, which refutes the rumors swirling online. However, internet sleuth Michaela Okland took to Twitter fueling the rumors, stating that the two were spotted “kissing at Olive Garden.”

Since Okland’s tweet went viral on the platform, she redacted her claim and mentioned that she “lied.” She also mentioned that she was not being threatened by the Tesla CEO to take back her statement.

It’s now safe to say that the rumors were not true.

The 'Alter Ego' judge has not commented on the false narrative that has taken over the internet. Though the rumors have been put to rest, the Internet continues to add fuel to the fire. Some tweets included:

“I gotta say, on my list of things I thought would happen in 2021, Grimes cheating on Elon Musk with Noah Centineo was nowhere close to being on it.”

“Grimes and Noah Centineo can finally go to Olive Garden together without hiding it.”

Another tweet read:

“I want to live in a world where the rumors about Grimes and Noah Centineo sleeping together are true.”

ً @cvllencore WHAT DO YOU MEAN GRIMES CHEATED ON ELON MUSK WITH NOAH CENTINEO???? WHAT DO YOU MEAN GRIMES CHEATED ON ELON MUSK WITH NOAH CENTINEO????

🌾🌾Catcher In The Rye🌾🌾 @Idontwntcustody woah!! apparently elon musk is sending out NDA’s to cover for grimes making out with Noah Centineo, i’m super confused 🤔 woah!! apparently elon musk is sending out NDA’s to cover for grimes making out with Noah Centineo, i’m super confused 🤔

athena @bees_trenchcoat my favourite niche internet micro celebrity spread a rumor that grimes cheated on elon musk with noah centineo and now that they actually broke up the rumor is really taking off! so proud of her 💕 my favourite niche internet micro celebrity spread a rumor that grimes cheated on elon musk with noah centineo and now that they actually broke up the rumor is really taking off! so proud of her 💕

bril3y @virtueill GRIMES AND NOAH CENTINEO LMFAAAAAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO GRIMES AND NOAH CENTINEO LMFAAAAAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

minivan milf @humanmisspiggy if grimes really did cheat on elon musk with noah centineo then it just proves my theory that men who all look and act like that LOVE dirty weird women if grimes really did cheat on elon musk with noah centineo then it just proves my theory that men who all look and act like that LOVE dirty weird women

call me pretty @king0fechopark someone just told me that grimes and noah centineo are a thing✊ someone just told me that grimes and noah centineo are a thing✊

bril3y @virtueill did anyone have grimes cheating on elon musk with noah centineo on their 2021 bingo card did anyone have grimes cheating on elon musk with noah centineo on their 2021 bingo card

The 50-year-old SpaceX founder revealed to PageSix that Grimes and he were “semi- separated.” He also mentioned that the long-distance relationship that the two were intertwined in was not working for them.

