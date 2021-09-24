Why did Elon Musk and Grimes break-up? Exploring the couple's three-year relationship

SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes have broken up after a long three year relationship. A source exclusively revealed to Page Six that the two are “semi-separated” but remain on good terms as they parent their son X Æ A-12 Musk who is currently a year old.

The couple were last seen together at the glamorous Met Gala Event where the Alter Ego judge Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, walked the carpet solo. Elon Musk joined her inside as he avoided the cameras. Musk, 50, went on to throw an afterparty at Zero Bond, where he was joined by Grimes, 30.

Speaking of their relationship, Elon Musk told PageSix:

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms. It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

As the Genesis artist films her new Fox show Alter Ego, Musk attended a party alone hosted by Nicole Shanahan, wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Timeline of Elon Musk and Grimes’ relationship

The Tesla CEO and singer-songwriter have a true modern-day love story. Elon Musk slid into Grimes’ Direct Messages mentioning that the two share the same peculiar sense of humor. Speaking of their first interaction, an insider told Page Six:

“Elon was researching the idea of joking about Rococo Basilisk, and when he saw Grimes had already joked about it, he reached out to her. Grimes said this was the first time in three years that anyone understood the joke. They were both poking fun at AI.”

The two announced to the world that they were dating at the 2018 Met Gala carpet as they appeared in coordinated outfits. The two came up with their outfits together with a “trusted team” for the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination Costume Institute gala.

As the couple sailed smoothly into their relationship, they surprisingly unfollowed each other on social media platforms in August 2018. They then went on to refollow each other, repeating this pattern several times throughout the course of their relationship.

As the collective online community went on to support Grimes and Elon Musk together, the Oblivion singer took to Instagram in a now deleted post announcing to the world that she was pregnant. While many could not believe that Elon Musk was the father, she went on to confirm the news.

The couple welcomed their son X Æ A-12 in May 2020. Musk took to Twitter the next day announcing to the world that he is a father. He shared:

“Mom and baby, all good.”

While sharing the gender of the baby, he tweeted:

“Boy”

Elon Musk was previously married to Canadian author Justine Musk, with whom he parents five sons, twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damien, Saxon, and Kai. Musk also married Westworld actress Talulah Riley twice. They first got married in 2010, but divorced two years later. They went on to reconcile and remarry in 2013 which ultimately led to their divorce in 2016.

Also Read

Elon Musk also dated Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard for a year in 2017.

Grimes has not yet publicly spoken about her split from Elon Musk.

Edited by Atul S