Who is the richest on 'Alter Ego'? A look at the judges' net worth

Alter Ego is a unique singing reality show that is all set to make its debut on Fox. In it, the contestants will be seen performing their gig backstage using motion capture technology, which will enable their desired animated version to be visible on stage.

Alter Ego is said to be created to give the participants a second chance to become something they have always dreamt of. They will be introduced as their reinvented avatars, like The Dawn Majesty, St. Luna, Siren, Seven, Safara, Phoenix Embers, Bernie Burns. They are among the 20 aspiring singers prepping to rock the stage.

And they will be judged by four talented personalities — Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes, and Will.i.am. Alter Ego will boost their already high net worth.

The richest judge on Alter Ego is Will.i.am

The multi-talented William James Adam Jr., who goes by Will.i.am, has worn various caps in his career. He is widely known for founding his hip-hop band, The Black Eyed Peas. The American rapper is also a record producer, actor, DJ, songwriter, i.am clothing line founder and even, founded technology company, i.am+.

Before Alter Ego, he had appeared as a mentor and judge on other reality shows like The Voice Kids, The Voice UK, and The Voice Australia. His estimated net worth is $70 million, making him the richest among the judges of Alter Ego.

Alanis Morissette comes second

Singer and actress Alanis Morissette became highly successful in her music career when she shifted from Canada to Los Angeles. Since the early 90s, she has been making albums, and her recent success was her 2020 album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road.

Called the "Queen of Alt-Rock Angst" in the music world, Morissette has reportedly sold 75 million records to date. Her net worth is calculated as $45 million, making her the second richest judge on Alter Ego.

Nick Lachey is worth millions

Member of 98 Degrees band, Nick Lachey, is a TV personality, singer, and host worth millions. Apart from ruling the 90s with his music albums, Lachey also starred in the MTV reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica (2003-2005), alongside his then-wife Jessica Simpson.

He is now married to actress/model wife Vanessa Minnillo, and their combined net worth is reported to be $25 million.

Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes’ net worth is lowest

Grimes, the fourth judge on Alter Ego, is a Canadian singer and record producer who has also been dating multi-billionaire Elon Musk since 2018. According to her, Grimes has never asked for financial support from Musk and her reported net worth, $3 million, is her sole achievement.

Speaking about her boyfriend, she said:

“Grimes is funded by Grimes. I can't say the things I say and believe what I believe and then take money from my boyfriend."

Meanwhile, Alter Ego is set to have a two-night premiere event on September 22-23. Hosted by Rocsi Diaz, it will air on FOX after another singing reality show, The Masked Singer Season 6, at 9 PM (ET).

