Where to watch "Alter Ego" online? Release date, judges, and all about the FOX show 

Alter Ego is FOX’s newest singing reality show where contestants will not only compete with their voices but also with their appearances. Instead of physically appearing on stage, the participants’ digital versions in glowy animated avatars will perform in front of the judges.

The concept is slightly similar to The Masked Singer, where celebrity contestants appear in whacky costumes, while judges and audiences have no idea who is behind the mask. Alter Ego is the digital version of it, in which they will create their desired look they have always dreamt to be in real life, hence the title. The show can be watched online by going to the network’s website.

The official synopsis of Alter Ego reads:

“A singing competition where contestants reinvent themselves and perform like never before -- as their dream avatar.”

Who are the judges of Alter Ego?

The makers of Alter Ego have roped in four judges, including Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes, and Will.i.am. The show will be hosted by Rocsi Diaz.

Describing the visual experience as trippy, Lachey said:

“It's incredible technology meets incredible talent, and to watch it unfold on stage in front of me was pretty radical.”

In preview clips shared by the network, the contestants are seen creating their Alter Ego using motion capture technology and performing on stage with backup dancers.

Speaking about the show, Grimes said:

“The show sort of represents a future in music where there’s a lot more possibility for different types of brains. We don’t need to be super confident, always good on camera, always happy to perform without anxiety.”

Contestants choose names according to their avatars

The official Instagram account of Alter Ego on FOX has unveiled a few contestants’ names and their appearances. However, these are not their actual names, but something they have chosen according to their on-stage avatars.

The Dawn Majesty, St. Luna, Siren, Seven, Safara, Phoenix Embers, Bernie Burns, Nevaeh King, Night Journey, Kai, Dipper Scott, Loverboy, Aster and Fern are among the 20 aspiring singers who will be seen reinventing themselves on the upcoming reality show.

When is Alter Ego going to premiere?

Alter Ego and The Masked Singer Season 6 share the same two-night premiere event, i.e., September 22-23. The new singing show will air after The Masked Singer at 9 pm (ET) on FOX.

Will Alter Ego be able to impress viewers? Only time will tell.

