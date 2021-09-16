Who won MasterChef Legends Season 11? FOX show accused of playing favorites

Warning: Spoilers ahead for MasterChef Legends Season 11
MasterChef Legends went hard on its Season 11 finalists Suu Khin, Autumn Moretti, and Kelsey Murphy. After a grueling session of intense cooking, the judges announced Kelsey as the winner. She took home $250,000, a top-notch Viking kitchen and kitchen tools and bakeware products from OXO.
MasterChef Legends Season 11 came to an epic close. Even though Kelsey emerged victorious, Autumn and Suu gave her a tough fight. The journey to the top was not easy as they were tasked to create a four-course meal for Gordon Ramsay, Arón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich, as well as guest judge Curtis Stone.
While most seem to appreciate Kelsey's talent and the fact that she won the title of MasterChef Legends fair and square, more than a handful of viewers have opposing thoughts.
Fans think the show played favorites
Suu and Autumn were robbed. This seems to be a common consensus among fans who appear "let down" by the results. A few even pointed out that Kelsey played it safe with her Panna Cotta:
MasterChef Legends Season 11 finale recap
It was a close call for the judges, as all three contestants put their best foot forward. In keeping with the show's tradition, the chefs were tasked with the toughest of all culinary challenges. They were expected to dish out three-course meals in a limited amount of time.
As they let that information sink in, Ramsay sprung another surprise. He said they'd have to create 10 plates of canapés, which would blend with the theme of their menu.
What followed next was anybody's guess. The chefs went on overdrive to put their best work forward. There were a few hits and misses but it was a good show overall.
Also Read
While Kelsey appeared confident of her approach to the finale dishes, Suu knew she had to put Burmese food on the map. Autumn was visibly nervous about bringing her Italian heritage with the dessert but it worked out well for her.
MasterChef Legends will return with Season 12 on FOX. The release date and other details from the show are yet to be announced.