Will there be a MasterChef Legends Season 12? Release date, judges and more

MasterChef Legends will return for Season 12 and so will Gordon Ramsay and fellow judges Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich. In its decade-plus journey, the FOX show has proved what it can bring to the table, quite literally.

Over the course of a few weeks, amateur home chefs are tasked with tough culinary challenges, helping them polish their cooking skills whilst pushing them an inch closer to realizing their ultimate dream - opening up their own restaurant.

MasterChef Legends Season 11 was no different. Kelsey Murphy, Autumn Moretti, and Suu Khin put up a stellar show, leaving fans asking for more. The show has been renewed for another season, and fans are certainly in for a treat.

When will MasterChef Legends return?

The showrunners are yet to announce a date for its return, but a new season is most definitely in the works. Rob Wade, president of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Entertainment, confirmed in a press statement how MasterChef Legends, which is in its 11th season, has continued to impress viewers and achieve success.

He added:

"MasterChef, Gordon, Aarón and Joe, and our fantastic partners at ESNA, have been vital to Fox’s DNA. Even in its eleventh season, this show continues to impress by sustaining Fox’s success on Wednesdays this Summer. We anticipate this momentum to continue next year when MasterChef returns for a much deserved Season 12."

Who will win MasterChef Legends Season 11?

Last week, MasterChef Legends found its three finalists - all well-deserved. Kelsey, Autumn, and Suu had a particularly tough semi-final, which saw them struggle as they tried to keep up with the Michelin star chefs. The challenge was to follow them down to the T and have a perfect dish ready by the end of it. However, at this point, it's anyone's game.

Alejandro Valdivia was one of the four semifinalists who lost to the ladies but he ended his journey on a high with enough and more rich experiences to carry through life. Sure, he was in tears having lost to Suu but he knew what he had gained in the weeks leading up to the mega-round.

MasterChef Legends Season 11 finale premieres on FOX on September 15 at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Siddharth Satish