Who is Tilly Ramsay? All about Gordon Ramsay's 19-year old daughter as she joins "Strictly Come Dancing" 

Tilly Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay's daughter, will star in the dance show Strictly Come Dancing. The chef and social media influencer was supposed to star in the 18th season of the show but had to drop out as she broke her arm.

The dance competition series will air on BBC One. Fifteen couples will be taking part in the show. The series is expected to premiere in September with themed weeks and a live audience.

The show also has a massive celebrity line-up, including Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, AJ Odudu, Katie McGlynn and more.

During an interview with hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, Matilda aka Tilly confessed to being “slightly terrified” of taking part in the show:

“I’ve tried dancing before when I was much younger. Mum put us all in ballet. We weren’t very good so we were moved into football camp.” – Tilly Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay also wished his daughter well for her latest challenge:

“Hey Tills, it’s your dad, TikTok coach, dance extraordinaire. Wishing you all the very best, we’re proud of you girl. Love you!”

Who is Tilly Ramsay?

Matilda ‘Tilly’ Ramsay is a 19-year-old chef, social media influencer and TV influencer. She has amassed over 9.5 million followers on TikTok. Her father, and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, often makes cameos in her videos. Tilly often posts videos of herself dancing or carrying out elaborate pranks.

The London-native has also played TV host in 'Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch' on CBBC. Tilly has followed her father’s footsteps when it comes to cooking. She went on to receive three Children’s BAFTA nominations for the cooking show.

Tilly published her first cookery book in 2017 titled Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover. The cookbook was inspired by her show.

Tilly and Gordon Ramsey often appeared on This Morning with their own segment "Big Chef Little Chef."

Tilly Ramsay will star on Strictly Come Dancing as she starts university in September. She has said that she is “excited for the challenge,” of making it all work.

Edited by Gautham Balaji