Is Conor McGregor friends with celebrity chef and television personality, Gordon Ramsay?

There is no proof to suggest that UFC fighter Conor McGregor is friends with superstar chef Gordon Ramsay. But it can be clearly said that Ramsay is a fan of the Irish superstar as the celebrity chef announced back in 2016 that he will be taking a flight to Las Vegas to watch 'The Notorious' in action against Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

McGregor was supposed to fight UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos but RDA pulled out of the fight due to injury. He was replaced by Nick Diaz's younger brother Nate.

The fight, which took place at 170 pounds, was supposed to be an easy outing for 'Mystic Mac', but Diaz had other intentions. 'The Stockton Slugger' took McGregor's back in the second round of the fight and submitted him, shocking the entire MMA world that night.

Ramsay was also present in the arena for the epic rematch between Conor McGregor and Diaz, which took place at UFC 202. 'Notorious' edged out a decision win in what was a razor-close fight.

Ramsay is a celebrity chef and TV show personality who has hosted popular shows like Hell's Kitchen, Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, and Masterchef.

The Masterchef host has also interacted with other big MMA celebrities like UFC president Dana White and former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

Conor McGregor looks in shape for his upcoming fight with Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor seems to be working really hard for his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. 'Mystic Mac' will try to correct the mistakes of the last fight and settle the argument for who the superior fighter is between him and 'The Diamond'. The bout is set to take place at UFC 264 on July 10.

In their last encounter at UFC 257, Poirier knocked out the Irishman in the second round of the fight.

It will be interesting to see who will come out victorious in the third fight as both fighters now have a knockout win against each other.

