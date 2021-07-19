Everything coming to Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and Hulu in the rest of July

The first half of 2021 is over. And for the second half, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and Hulu are gearing up for blockbuster releases. With a bunch of new TV shows and movies lined up, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and Hulu are all aiming for the top spot.
More than half of July has passed, and all of the major streaming services have a ton of titles in store for the remaining weeks of July, making it more than exciting for fans. With Disney+ already releasing two blockbusters in the name of "Black Widow" and "Loki," it'll be hard to upstage the two Marvel juggernauts.
With all of the streaming services working hard to acquire subscribers, fans will likely be intrigued with the list of every TV show and movie about to be released from July 21-31.
Also Read: Friends: A definitive ranking of the six main characters based on likability
Check out all upcoming Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and Hulu arrivals for July (21-31)
July 21
Disney+
Turner & Hooch - Episode 101 "Forever And A Dog"
Behind The Attraction - All Episodes Streaming
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
Monsters At Work - Episode 103 "The Damaged Room"
July 22
HBO Max
Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere
HULU
Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)
July 23
DISNEY+
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Holy Mole Mexico
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
Playing With Sharks - Premiere
Stuntman - Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 211 "Showtime"
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 105
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 113 "Infested"
HBO MAX
Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite's Heart) (HBO)
July 24
HBO MAX
Freaky, 2020 (HBO)
July 26
HBO MAX
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
HULU
The Artist (2011)
July 27
HBO MAX
Batwoman, Season 2
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
July 28
DISNEY+
Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts - All Episodes Streaming
Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life - Episode 101 "Thou Shalt Nut Steal / The Baby Whisperer / It Takes Two To Tangle"
The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse - Batch 2 Premiere
Monsters At Work - Episode 104 "The Big Wazowskis"
Turner & Hooch - Episode 102 "A Good Day To Dog Hard"
July 29
HULU
The Resort (2021)
July 30
DISNEY+
Disney Junior TOTS (S2)
Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)
Garfield
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Michigan's Yooper Cuisine
Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover
Jungle Cruise - Premier Access
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 212 "Second Chances"
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 106
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 114 "War Mantle"
HBO MAX
Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
The Pursuit of Love - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Also Read: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – What parts of the movie are real compared to the true story?
Also Read: 5 Worst Episodes of The Office
Also Read: Kevin Feige fuels a huge Venom and Spider-Man crossover rumor