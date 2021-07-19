Everything coming to Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and Hulu in the rest of July

The first half of 2021 is over. And for the second half, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and Hulu are gearing up for blockbuster releases. With a bunch of new TV shows and movies lined up, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and Hulu are all aiming for the top spot.

More than half of July has passed, and all of the major streaming services have a ton of titles in store for the remaining weeks of July, making it more than exciting for fans. With Disney+ already releasing two blockbusters in the name of "Black Widow" and "Loki," it'll be hard to upstage the two Marvel juggernauts.

With all of the streaming services working hard to acquire subscribers, fans will likely be intrigued with the list of every TV show and movie about to be released from July 21-31.

Check out all upcoming Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and Hulu arrivals for July (21-31)

July 21

Disney+

Turner & Hooch - Episode 101 "Forever And A Dog"

Behind The Attraction - All Episodes Streaming

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

Monsters At Work - Episode 103 "The Damaged Room"

July 22

HBO Max

Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere

HULU

Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)

July 23

DISNEY+

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Holy Mole Mexico

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)

Playing With Sharks - Premiere

Stuntman - Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 211 "Showtime"

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 105

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 113 "Infested"

HBO MAX

Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite's Heart) (HBO)

July 24

HBO MAX

Freaky, 2020 (HBO)

July 26

HBO MAX

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

HULU

The Artist (2011)

July 27

HBO MAX

Batwoman, Season 2

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

July 28

DISNEY+

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts - All Episodes Streaming

Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life - Episode 101 "Thou Shalt Nut Steal / The Baby Whisperer / It Takes Two To Tangle"

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse - Batch 2 Premiere

Monsters At Work - Episode 104 "The Big Wazowskis"

Turner & Hooch - Episode 102 "A Good Day To Dog Hard"

July 29

HULU

The Resort (2021)

July 30

DISNEY+

Disney Junior TOTS (S2)

Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)

Garfield

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Michigan's Yooper Cuisine

Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover

Jungle Cruise - Premier Access

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 212 "Second Chances"

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 106

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 114 "War Mantle"

HBO MAX

Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (HBO)

PRIME VIDEO

The Pursuit of Love - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Edited by Shaheen Banu