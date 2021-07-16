Kevin Feige fuels a huge Venom and Spider-Man crossover rumor

The rumblings of Tom Hardy's Venom entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been around since the character's first introduction. With the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige himself backing it up as a future possibility, the rumours have skyrocketed.

It's looking more likely that fans will get to see two of their favourite Toms (Holland and Hardy) in an epic Spider-Man/Venom crossover. While Feige's comments seem hopeful, they are a long way from confirming anything. However, the very fact that Feige did not rule anything out is exciting enough.

What did Kevin Feige say about Spider-Man-Venom crossover?

While chatting with Rotten Tomatoes in support of Black Widow, the head of Marvel Studios made quite the revelation. In a world where superhero cinema runs Hollywood, he suggests anything's possible, and it's surprising even to hear him acknowledging said rumors.

Feige told the website:

"I don't want to talk about rumours or speculation on what could happen or couldn't happen as it relates to characters Marvel Studios hasn't brought to the screen yet, but I will say what I've always said, having been at Marvel Studios for 20 years, I wouldn't dismiss anything. I wouldn't rule anything out."

Known for keeping MCU secrets close to the chest, Feige obviously doesn't address this head-on. However, with a potential crossover between Marvel and Sony in the books, he asked fans to be patient with the questions and possible Internet theories,

"Any rumor that you read online could happen anytime between tomorrow and never", he said.

Interestingly enough, Feige dropped these comments just weeks after Sony Pictures head Sanford Panitch revealed their own future plans for a crossover between movies creating a Sony Universe of Marvel characters. Possibly, fans might get to see all Spider-Man-related characters in a single universe.

Also Read: Marvel-DC Crossover: After James Gunn, Suicide Squad producer claims it as a future possibility

Sony's stand on the possible Venom crossover

"There actually is a plan," the Sony Executive told Variety in May, further saying,

"I think now maybe it's getting a little more clear for people where we're headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed."

He added,

"The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin," he added. "There's an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that's great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that's the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There's lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen."

With clear signs of intent from Sony, it looks like the long-awaited crossover is finally coming up waters. And with Spider-Man: No Way Home looking like a superhero film of epic, Cinematic Universe-crossing proportions, a cheeky multiverse cameo for Venom is likely on the cards.

'VENOM' & 'VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE' should 100% be set in the same universe as The Amazing Spider-Man movies.#VenomLetThereBeCarnage #SpiderMan #Marvel pic.twitter.com/3X76br4Hhj — The Fearless Sword🎬 (@SwordFearless) July 13, 2021

Also Read: Spider-Man 3: Tom Hardy's Venom to appear alongside Tom Holland in the MCU?

Can Venom join the Multiverse?

Since the trailer for Morbius dropped, things haven't been the same. The short teaser revealed Michael Keaton's Vulture apparently crossing over from the MCU into Sony's movie universe. While the walls between the two franchises now look shakier than ever, Spider-Man: No Way Home could be the movie to knock them down for good.

Set to premiere in December 2021, the upcoming Spider-Man instalment is expected to blow the multiverse wide open. The movie is said to feature Spider-Man characters from non-MCU movies, including Doc Ock, Electro, and maybe even a few older Spider-Men. The lineup also includes MCU's Doctor Strange, and with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" to follow, a multiverse crossover between Sony and Marvel seems likely.

Thus, it makes perfect sense for Morbius (release date, January 2022) to feature a character like Vulture, who technically belongs in the MCU. However, in the upcoming slate of Spidey-themed movies, Venom 2 comes out before Spider-Man 3. It sadly implies that even if an extensive multiverse collaboration is on the cards for Marvel and Sony, it won't happen until after the new Venom is already released. Looks like Eddie Brock can't join the multiverse party just yet.

In response to the speculations, what other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming features? And will Venom be on the list? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also Read: Every Easter egg in Venom Let There Be Carnage trailer: Stan Lee, Avengers, Spiderman, and more

Edited by Ashish Yadav