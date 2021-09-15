Met Gala chef defends menu after Keke Palmer's viral food picture leads to hilarious 'Fyre Fest' comparisons

Keke Palmer recently took the internet by storm after posting a picture of her dinner from the Met Gala 2021. The Scream actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her meal from the star-studded night, with a humorous caption that read:

“This is why they don’t show y’all the food. I’m just playinnnn!”

The first-time Met Gala attendee and red carpet host also posted a picture on Twitter saying, “the menu chile.” Keke Palmer’s dinner image included a small portion of barley with mushrooms, corn, tomatoes, and zucchinis.

The photo went viral immediately, with social media users hilariously mocking the menu of the lavish $30,000 ticketed event. It also led to several people comparing the Met Gala food to the infamous sandwich from the controversial Fyre Fest.

In 2017, rapper Ja Rule and con artist Billy McFarland organized the Fyre Festival with tickets ranging between $900 to $400,000. Guests were reportedly expecting a gourmet menu but were served two slices of bread, cheese, and salad for dinner.

The luxury music festival's organizers were heavily trolled after a photo of the cheese sandwich surfaced online. Keke Palmer’s food picture from this year’s Met Gala reminded people of the appalling menu from years ago:

issa phae @mizphantasm this the met gala food? please it’s giving fyre festival this the met gala food? please it’s giving fyre festival https://t.co/XnkV4LENoL

DJ Pendezo @rezydezy Imagine being the Met Gala and serving the exact same food as the Fyre Festival 😂😂😂😂 thx Keke Palmer for the sneak peak, made my day Imagine being the Met Gala and serving the exact same food as the Fyre Festival 😂😂😂😂 thx Keke Palmer for the sneak peak, made my day

However, Met Gala chef Marcus Samuelsson defended the menu for the event, stating that Keke Palmer’s dinner photo was part of the entire three-course meal for the night.

He told TMZ that food is mainly associated with taste and stated that the Met Gala menu tasted “plenty good.” He also said that he received positive feedback from guests and was assured that the cuisine was well-received.

Twitter reacts to Keke Palmer's dinner photo from Met Gala 2021

Twitter trolls Met Gala cuisine after Keke Palmer's food photo (Image via Getty Images and Twitter/Keke Palmer)

The Met Gala is undoubtedly one of the biggest social events in the world. Every year numerous celebrities from across the globe gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to participate in the grand fashion event.

Hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the Met Gala 2021 was a highly anticipated affair after being postponed last year due to COVID-19. Like every year, the prominent fundraiser left Twitter abuzz for several days.

Surprisingly, this year's dinner menu from the event garnered as much attention as the stars in attendance after Keke Palmer’s food photo went viral online.

The culinary team at the Met Gala 2021 presented a sustainable plant-based menu in line with the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Chef Samuelsson collaborated with Bon Appétit and brought together 10 rising chefs from New York to curate the menu.

However, the revelation of the cuisine left the internet far from impressed. Following Palmer’s picture of Met Gala dinner, netizens flocked to Twitter to hilariously troll the menu for the gala:

✘ @eunsaer this is what they're eating rn at the met gala. I wouldve inhaled all the food in my house until I look pregnant before going this is what they're eating rn at the met gala. I wouldve inhaled all the food in my house until I look pregnant before going https://t.co/LnSywgwasE

✨Kavs ✨ @kazs_investment i cannot think of a less sustainable event than the met gala lol it’s laughable that food is where they start preaching about sustainability i cannot think of a less sustainable event than the met gala lol it’s laughable that food is where they start preaching about sustainability https://t.co/36I4EtnZoh

sarah doc pale @verafarmigay food at the met gala so basic i would've been MAD food at the met gala so basic i would've been MAD https://t.co/gcEFfbVJHt

I Pray for the Carbz…BUYING THE SINGLES ON iTUNES @sissythatpatch Met gala stupid af, you want me to pay a quarter of a million to get in and the food is plant based? If it’s nasty I’m spitting on a museum piece Met gala stupid af, you want me to pay a quarter of a million to get in and the food is plant based? If it’s nasty I’m spitting on a museum piece

kenya @sisterquiche someone said this was saweetie after she saw the food at the met gala i’m cryingngnshsjsbwjjsjsj someone said this was saweetie after she saw the food at the met gala i’m cryingngnshsjsbwjjsjsj https://t.co/VHmkEbbDYZ

🖤🖤 @flyingsavvy Teyana Taylor should not be this funny. All jokes😭😂 when they told sis the food was plant based at the Met Gala Teyana Taylor should not be this funny. All jokes😭😂 when they told sis the food was plant based at the Met Gala https://t.co/gWI5f5W4pu

Akshal ⁴ˣ 🦀 @sinamonchild the guests at the Met Gala after eating that disgusting food the guests at the Met Gala after eating that disgusting food https://t.co/iRLb8cqHXE

Tommy @daydreamgallery 30k dollars per ticket and this is the food they serve #MetGala 30k dollars per ticket and this is the food they serve #MetGala https://t.co/qEba5Bnn4R

marcuss @DrugsMedia Everything about the met gala was a hot ass mess but the food they were serving really sent me over the edge. How is plant based food fitting for the American theme? Bitch where the hamburger, hot dogs and baked beans? Everything about the met gala was a hot ass mess but the food they were serving really sent me over the edge. How is plant based food fitting for the American theme? Bitch where the hamburger, hot dogs and baked beans? https://t.co/aqAyQrVnlN

As reactions continued to pour in online, representatives from Vogue told Page Six that organizers were impressed by this year’s cuisine as it marked the return of New York’s restaurant industry:

“We are so thrilled and grateful to have worked with Marcus Samuelsson on the menu for this year’s Met Gala. The plant-based menu featured recipes from 10 emerging New York-based chefs to celebrate the return of the city’s restaurant industry, which was devastated by the pandemic.”

According to Cosmopolitan, guests were served a salad made with local ingredients in the first course. Meanwhile, the main course consisted of creamy barley with corn, pickled turnips, and roasted maitake mushrooms. The cuisine was complete with apple mousse and calvados glazed apple confit.

