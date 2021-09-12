Who are 2021 Met Gala hosts? Know all about the fundraiser

The Met Gala, aka the Met Ball, is a fashion event hosted for charity in honor of the spring exhibit opening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The gala will also serve as a fundraiser for the Museum.

Vogue Magazine organizes the event under the management of Editor-in-Chief Dame Anna Wintour. The Met Gala's pop-culture relevance has been fortified with several iconic outfits for celebrities having debuted at the event. The event also served as the plot for the heist film Ocean's Eight (in 2018), where Anna Wintour had a brief cameo.

While the Met Gala is hosted on the first Monday of May every year. 2020's Met Gala event was postponed and later canceled owing to the global spread of the pandemic. Even the 2021 event was postponed to September 13 (Monday).

All details about the Met Gala 2021 event

After the cancelation of last year's event, Andrew Bolton, curator of the Museum's Costume Institute, told The New York Times,

"We very consciously wanted this to be a celebration of the American fashion community, which suffered so much during the pandemic."

Who is hosting the 2021 Met Gala?

Other than the obvious Anna Wintour, this year's Met Gala will be hosted by 25-year old actor Timothée Chalamet, 23-year old American poet Amanda Gorman, 19-year old singer Billie Eilish, and 23-year old Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka.

It is patently clear from the panel of hosts that the 2021 Met Gala will focus on the youth-centric impact on the industry.

The theme of the event:

Last year's event was slated to have the theme of "About Time: Fashion and Duration," which would have showcased the evolution of fashion over 150-years to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Met.

This year, however, the Met Gala will be based on themes around "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." The theme will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Met's Costume Institute while also uplifting contemporary designers.

The museum's exhibition will debut in two parts. The first will be "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" on September 18, and the other ("In America: An Anthology of Fashion") on May 5, next year.

Who are invited to the Met Gala 2021?

The invitation list to the Met Gala is highly secretive. Other than the hosts, Timothée Chalamet's Dune co-star Zendaya has confirmed that she will not be attending the event. She explained on Extra Tv that she would be shooting the second season of her HBO show Euphoria.

While the entire session will not be streamed, the red carpet event will be available to stream on Vogue's official website and Twitter profile from 5:30 PM EST on September 13. Furthermore, the red carpet event will be broadcasted on TV by E!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod