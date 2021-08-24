Is BTS attending the 2021 Met Gala?

BTS is the talk of the town once again, after an alleged guest list for this year's Met Gala was circulated throughout online circles.
The post has sparked much discussion not only within the K-pop community but throughout fan communities for western celebrities, as BTS' name was left out.
While there has been no confirmation about the alleged list being actual or just speculation, many have begun to share their opinions on it, criticizing the Met Gala hosts in the process.
BTS at the 2021 Met Gala? Invite list rumors debunked
An Instagram account named "_metgala2021" released a supposed guest list for this year's Met Gala event, causing much controversy and discourse to erupt after K-pop fans noticed BTS' absence from it.
The Met Gala, or Met Ball, is a yearly fundraising event held for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Every year, several influential celebrities worldwide are invited to a themed party where they walk the red carpet donning luxurious clothing from reputable designers.
This year's ball is split into two parts, with the second taking place next year. The theme for this year's ball on September 13 is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," to promote and honor American fashion designers.
Many began criticizing Anna Wintour's (chairwoman of the Gala) decision to bring in several social media influencers over other celebrities. From the K-pop community, BTS stans were especially distraught over the decision.
As reported by Insider, however, the account is most likely fake. Many of the celebrities mentioned have their names misspelled. The profile was supposedly used as a fan account of the Kardashian family before rebranding themselves as a Met Gala profile.
No confirmation has arrived from the Met Gala organizers regarding the guestlist for the ball as it's currently under wraps. Therefore the possibility of BTS attending isn't a complete zero, which stays as a sign of hope for K-pop fans.
More information regarding which celebrities will be attending this year's Met Gala will be available closer to the date of the ball.
