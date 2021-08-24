Is BTS attending the 2021 Met Gala?

BTS is the talk of the town once again, after an alleged guest list for this year's Met Gala was circulated throughout online circles.

The post has sparked much discussion not only within the K-pop community but throughout fan communities for western celebrities, as BTS' name was left out.

While there has been no confirmation about the alleged list being actual or just speculation, many have begun to share their opinions on it, criticizing the Met Gala hosts in the process.

BTS at the 2021 Met Gala? Invite list rumors debunked

An Instagram account named "_metgala2021" released a supposed guest list for this year's Met Gala event, causing much controversy and discourse to erupt after K-pop fans noticed BTS' absence from it.

The Met Gala, or Met Ball, is a yearly fundraising event held for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Every year, several influential celebrities worldwide are invited to a themed party where they walk the red carpet donning luxurious clothing from reputable designers.

This year's ball is split into two parts, with the second taking place next year. The theme for this year's ball on September 13 is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," to promote and honor American fashion designers.

Many began criticizing Anna Wintour's (chairwoman of the Gala) decision to bring in several social media influencers over other celebrities. From the K-pop community, BTS stans were especially distraught over the decision.

My thoughts on the Met Gala….BTS would rock the red carpet. But then I’m not sure how much fun it would be for them. We have seen them in the past and how they’ve been treated. I only support it if it was something they wanted to do. — BTSARMYMOM ᴮᴱ ⁷ (@letstalkabtsuga) August 18, 2021

BTS doesn't need the met gala... and if they expressed any desire to go I'm sure they'd be invited... the met gala loves clout...



Tiktok influencers and youtubers are invited it's not as exclusive as you think.... — ᴮᴱ🧈Rach⁷| is SAD {REST}🧈OT0 (@DearBabyArmys) August 18, 2021

guys idk why ur complaining, run bts is basically a weekly met gala but with actual interesting themes 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/DZDgPxpgUB — ⁷mary (@purple_urself) August 19, 2021

Met gala 2021 guest list.

Im sorry im mad THEY CALLED ADDIsoN rAe but not BTS like wtf

Also what about doja cat and blackpink I AM MAD pic.twitter.com/Q5aSr5yFTr — emm (@muskanhanss) August 19, 2021

addison rae going to the met gala and not bts or blackpink who actually have talent or cultural impact in some sort of way plus are significant to fashion........... yikes — might go ia (@cvsmicsoo) August 18, 2021

WDYM BTS OR BLACKPINK ARENT INVITED TO THE MET GALA!? pic.twitter.com/u5BpYZWf0F — ddaeng⁷ (@D_Ddaeng7) August 21, 2021

WTF DIDNT MET GALA INVITE SZA, BLACKPINK, OLIVIA, BTS, DOJA EXT BUT DECIDED TO INVITE A PEDOPHILE AND TIKTOKERS UGH😭 I’m tired of society pic.twitter.com/mj5lmA0EUH — Jess (@jox3i8) August 23, 2021

we forgetting bts do not participate in "celebrity culture" and don't do stuff unless they want to, like yeah met gala would be great but they wouldn't be attending for the reasons YOU may think they are pic.twitter.com/XZdlykkWDA — tomdaya era (@bibilIyhills) August 18, 2021

who gaf about met gala. bts film a run episode at chuck e cheese. — elyas (@2seoktonin) August 18, 2021

If James Charles and Addison Rae and are being invited to the Met Gala they might as well invite me tf pic.twitter.com/4GqLsX2rLD — Jeanette 🪐 (@Jeanetteexp) August 23, 2021

As reported by Insider, however, the account is most likely fake. Many of the celebrities mentioned have their names misspelled. The profile was supposedly used as a fan account of the Kardashian family before rebranding themselves as a Met Gala profile.

No confirmation has arrived from the Met Gala organizers regarding the guestlist for the ball as it's currently under wraps. Therefore the possibility of BTS attending isn't a complete zero, which stays as a sign of hope for K-pop fans.

More information regarding which celebrities will be attending this year's Met Gala will be available closer to the date of the ball.

Also read: BTS' RM and Jin share crazy antics on today's "Namjin" live stream

Edited by Ravi Iyer