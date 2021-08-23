5 of the most handsome K-pop idols

Handsome idols are a surplus in the K-pop industry; one need not search far and wide to find them. Every K-pop idol possesses their own charms and focal points. This article will highlight those idols who have managed to capture the attention of thousands of fans worldwide.

Disclaimer: The rankings mentioned here have been compiled by the fan-voting website KPOPVOTE, in July 2021.

Who is the most handsome K-pop idol?

5) Kai of EXO

EXO's Kai or Kim Jong-in was voted to position number 5, with 1,926 votes in total.

The K-pop idol is a part of SM Entertainment's boy band EXO, which debuted in 2012. As of 2020, the idol is a muse for Bobby Brown Cosmetics and is an ambassador for Gucci. Apart from that, Kai was also featured on the cover of Esquire Korea.

4) Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO

Eun-woo secured 4th spot with a total of 7,196 votes.

Lee Dongmin, known as Cha Eun-woo, is a member of Fantagio's boy group ASTRO. Besides working as an idol, the 24-year-old is also an actor and model. He is a global ambassador for Burberry, and a muse for DASHU Perfume.

3) Jungkook of BTS

Jungkook hit position number 3 on the list by scoring 27,975 votes in total.

The BTS member is currently 23 years old and is a vocalist for the K-pop group. In 2019, Jungkook (or Jeon Jungkook) was the most searched K-pop idol on Google. He scored 22 million viewers in a single live broadcast, featuring himself, in March 2021.

2) V of BTS

V, real name Kim Tae-hyung, scored 2nd place with a gigantic margin, accruing 186,727 votes in total.

Along with being a K-pop idol, the 24-year-old is also an actor having starred in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. He also directed the music video for his song Winter Bear.

1) Jin of BTS

Jin, born Kim Seok-jin, is at the top of this list with 195,920 votes.

Jin is a singer for BTS; he has gone viral several times for his appearances at award shows, famously referred to as "the third from the left" after a picture of BTS at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards went viral. One of Jin's most common nicknames is "Worldwide handsome."

Related: Who is Solia? All about the K-pop group that lasted for five days

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul