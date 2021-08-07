Fans joke about NCT U as EXO's Kai withdraws from SuperM concert

In an unfortunate event, EXO's Kai had to withdraw from the SuperM online concert that was held on the August 7.

He was supposed to perform at the concert as a part of the SM Entertainment joint group SuperM, featuring NCT members Taeyong, Mark, Lucas, and Ten, as well as EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, and SHINee's Taemin.

Several members of SuperM were forced to withdraw due to different reasons, but fans were nonetheless happy to see the remaining members go on and perform.

EXO's Kai withdraws from SuperM concert, leaving NCT U members in the lineup

SHINee's Taemin and EXO's Baekhyun were already known to not be attending, as both K-pop idols are currently completing their mandatory military service enlistment period.

Prior to the start of the concert, it was informed that EXO's Kai had no choice but to withdraw as well, as he had to complete his self-quarantine period after his fellow EXO member Xiumin tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

As such, all the remaining members of SuperM that were scheduled to perform at the concert were coincidentally members of the NCT sub-unit, NCT U. Fans began joking around on how they were watching an NCT U concert instead of a SuperM concert.

SuperM online concert but it's just NCT U 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nHX9I2dh1Z — Ara²³ ♡ Your full sun (@HAEHY7CK) August 7, 2021

SUPERM TURNED NCT U PLS THIS IS SO FUNNY 😆 pic.twitter.com/hshLwNbuAB — ✧♡ doyoung ♡✧ (@_dyngienim) August 7, 2021

hi guys . we are SuperM ❌



hi guys . we are NCT U ✅



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Q7Dj14u2s0 — 𝐟𝐚𝐫 🐣🐯🐱 (@vividecartier) August 7, 2021

While many fans made jokes about the coincidence in a light-hearted member, others were not so impressed and made tweets relating to the same.

no, it's not an nct event. it is superm's virtual concert. superm ot4 event. taeyong ten lucas and mark are still superm without the hyung line. :) — jo | SUPERM DAY (@baekingm) August 7, 2021

It's not a NCT U concert!! it's a SUPERM concert, honey 🙂 pic.twitter.com/L7sjv5iati — jm // SUPERM DAY (@jeyyyeeemmm_) August 7, 2021

If I see another nct u joke I will punch someone. It's a SuperM schedule even without three members. Stfu you aren't funny. — 💋Cactus_🥓punk (@06cactus_) August 7, 2021

we all know how people are sad that there will be no baekhyun, taemin, and kai, if ever. but let us stop saying that this is going to be just an nct u performance. they will perform as superm taeyong, superm ten, superm lucas, and superm mark. let us please respect that 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z0xDz1ZAbg — ae 🥀 (@jyongwu) August 7, 2021

SuperM's Mark also made a light-hearted comment, attempting to cheer up fans who may have been worried at the change in line-up.

Aside from the changes that occurred, the concert went smoothly. SuperM members gave it their all during their performances, with many fans appreciating their efforts.

Both EXO's Kai and Baekhyun had pre-recorded media that was played during the fan meet, and many praised Baekhyun for recording way ahead of time in order to ensure that the concert attendees had a great experience.

baekhyun in the background screen for superm prudential fanmeet today, miss you 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EWqbHKY5f3 — ‘ㅅ’ (@mintboxian) August 7, 2021

please congratulate kai for his nct u debut 🎉pic.twitter.com/GL92uFj5AC — tish (@dongb6ix) August 7, 2021

The concert ended on a high note. Many SuperM fans commented on the professionalism of the remaining members for carrying on the concert as best as they could. Fans noted that it was a daunting task as they had much less experience in the industry compared to their senior members.

SuperM's Kai is estimated to end his self-quarantine period near the end of August, around the 20th.

Edited by Ashish Yadav