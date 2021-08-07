Fans joke about NCT U as EXO's Kai withdraws from SuperM concert

In an unfortunate event, EXO's Kai had to withdraw from the SuperM online concert that was held on the August 7.
He was supposed to perform at the concert as a part of the SM Entertainment joint group SuperM, featuring NCT members Taeyong, Mark, Lucas, and Ten, as well as EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, and SHINee's Taemin.
Several members of SuperM were forced to withdraw due to different reasons, but fans were nonetheless happy to see the remaining members go on and perform.
EXO's Kai withdraws from SuperM concert, leaving NCT U members in the lineup
SHINee's Taemin and EXO's Baekhyun were already known to not be attending, as both K-pop idols are currently completing their mandatory military service enlistment period.
Prior to the start of the concert, it was informed that EXO's Kai had no choice but to withdraw as well, as he had to complete his self-quarantine period after his fellow EXO member Xiumin tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
As such, all the remaining members of SuperM that were scheduled to perform at the concert were coincidentally members of the NCT sub-unit, NCT U. Fans began joking around on how they were watching an NCT U concert instead of a SuperM concert.
While many fans made jokes about the coincidence in a light-hearted member, others were not so impressed and made tweets relating to the same.
SuperM's Mark also made a light-hearted comment, attempting to cheer up fans who may have been worried at the change in line-up.
Aside from the changes that occurred, the concert went smoothly. SuperM members gave it their all during their performances, with many fans appreciating their efforts.
Both EXO's Kai and Baekhyun had pre-recorded media that was played during the fan meet, and many praised Baekhyun for recording way ahead of time in order to ensure that the concert attendees had a great experience.
The concert ended on a high note. Many SuperM fans commented on the professionalism of the remaining members for carrying on the concert as best as they could. Fans noted that it was a daunting task as they had much less experience in the industry compared to their senior members.
SuperM's Kai is estimated to end his self-quarantine period near the end of August, around the 20th.