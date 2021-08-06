Sunmi says "You Can't Sit With Us" in her new music video, and fans love it

K-pop soloist Sunmi is back with another release this year. She dropped a new mini-album titled "1/6" and a music video for the track "You Can't Sit With Us." Fans have been falling head over heels for her, to say the least.
Earlier this year, Sunmi released a digital album titled "Tail," featuring a single of the same name and another song called "What the Flower." "1/6" marks her second comeback record this year.
Sunmi releases a music video for "You Can't Sit With Us"
"1/6" will be Sunmi's third mini-album released so far. Her other records include "Full Moon" dropped in 2014 and "Warning" in 2018. These records usually contain six tracks from Sunmi composing and producing all of them.
During a press event for "1/6," Sunmi revealed that she would like to release music more often, but it becomes difficult when he gets involved in perfecting the compositional elements.
She elaborated on what she wanted to convey with the album and the message she was trying to put out.
Before its release, many people in K-pop were highly anticipating the release of the music video for "You Can't Sit With Us." In the teaser, Sunmi appeared to be fighting many zombies, hinting at some intense action shots in the full video.
Miyanes (the official name for fans of Sunmi) were excited to see the final product, which turned out to exceed their expectations by a long shot. They flooded Twitter to share their reactions to the quirky and fun music video.
Coincidentally, the premiere of "Girls Planet 999" is also scheduled for today. Sunmi was selected as a judge for the show, alongside Tiffany of Girl's Generation.
Tiffany happened to be hosting a live stream on Instagram after Sunmi's music video, along with fellow group member Taeyeon. Before they logged off the stream, they had a few kind words to share with their fans regarding Sunmi's release.
You can catch Sunmi and Tiffany together on the first episode of "Girls Planet 999," which aired today. More information regarding the show, as well as its contestants, can be found here.