Girls Planet 999: Release date, contestants, airtime and all you need to know

Girls Planet 999 or Girls Planet 999: The Girls Saga is Mnet and CJ ENM's new survival show. It is designed to form the "ultimate girl group" through a selection-and-elimination process featuring 99 girl group trainees from South Korea, Japan, and China.

On July 6 2021, a teaser was released, welcoming viewers to the show that will soon begin to air.

Fans are anticipating the release of Girls Planet 999, as Mnet is known for its intense and grueling format for their survival reality shows. Mnet has been in charge of the Produce series, Show Me The Money, Unpretty Rapstar, and many others.

When will Girls Planet 999 release?: Contestants, airtime and more

The show will follow a typical survival-show format, with contestants battling each other for votes from viewers of the show. The votes will be collected and calculated through UNIVERSE, a mobile app owned by NCSoft.

Trainees have been selected from all over Japan, China and South Korea. 33 contestants from each country will take part in the show.

Fans can look forward to seeing reputed actor Yeo Jingoo, star of shows like Hotel Del Luna, Circle, and Beyond Evil, as he will be the host and MC of Girls Planet 999.

Joining him as "K-POP mentors" will be solo artist Sunmi and SNSD's Tiffany Young.

[#GirlsPlanet999] Masters united at last! The first meeting of Master 2



The Planet Master officially approved from '#Sunmi & #TiffanyYoung'

and the hidden founders of Global K-POP!?



Youtube ▶ https://t.co/1sYS7U6Ikh



<Girls Planet 999 : The Girls Saga>

2021. 08 COMING SOON pic.twitter.com/fCzMRioQO7 — Mnet I Girls Planet 999 (@_girlsplanet999) June 24, 2021

Release date and airtimes

The first episode of Girls Planet 999 will be premiering on August 6 2021 at 4:50 PM (IST). From there, one episode will be released every Friday at the same time 4:50 PM (IST) for a total duration of 12 weeks.

Contestants participating in Girls Planet 999

[Prologue] Welcome to Girls Planet (Full ver.) l August 6 (Fri) 8:20PM (KST)



The Initial Release of 99 Girls

Gathered to Achieve Their Dream!



Youtube▶https://t.co/mlbEEQXO58



<Girls Planet 999 : The Girls Saga>

August 6 (Fri) 8:20PM (KST) Mnet#girlsplanet999 #걸스플래닛999 pic.twitter.com/fimy8EtKoo — Mnet I Girls Planet 999 (@_girlsplanet999) July 8, 2021

Through this teaser video released earlier by Mnet, the faces of all 99 contestants of Girls Planet 999 can be seen. Their names will be revealed later. However, fans recognized many familiar faces, needing no other information.

These are the contestants that have been confirmed, through various sources:

South Korean trainees

FANATICS's Kim Doah (via Kpop Wiki) Cherry Bullet's Kim Bora (via Kpop Wiki) Cherry Bullet's Heo Jiwon (via Kpop Wiki) BVNDIT's Shim Seungeun (via Kpop Wiki) CLC's Choi Yujin (via SPOTV News) Kim Chae Hyun (via Kpop Wiki) Ahn Jung Min (via Kpop Wiki) Heuning Bahiyyih (via Daum) Formerly Limesoda's Kim Hyerim (via Kpop Wiki) Formerly LIPBUBBLE's Yoo Dayeon (via Kpop Wiki) Formerly Busters' Kang Yeseo (via Kpop Wiki) Lee Chaeyoon (via Kpop Wiki) Lee Yeonkyung (via Kpop Wiki)

Chinese trainees

Lin Chenhan (via Kpop Wiki) GNZ48's Liang Jiao (via Kpop Wiki) GNZ48's Liang Qiao (via Kpop Wiki) Xia Yan (via Kpop Wiki) SNH48's Ma Yuling (via Kpop Wiki) Feng Xiao Ting (via Allkpop) Su Ruiqi (via Allkpop) Wang Qiuru (via Allkpop) Yealy Wang Yale (via Kpop Wiki) Shirley Wen Zhe (via Kpop Wiki) Cui Wen MeiXiu (via Kpop Wiki) Vivi Chen Xin Wei (via Kpop Wiki) Roada Xu Ziyin (via Kpop Wiki) Dolly Zhang Luo Fei (via Kpop Wiki) Jessie Fu Ya Ning (via Kpop Wiki) Xia Yan (via Kpop Wiki) FANATICS' Li Jiayi (via Kpop Wiki) Liu Yuhan (via Kpop Wiki) Liu Shiqi (via Kpop Wiki) Huang Xingqiao (via Kpop Wiki) KSGIRLS' Cai Bing (via Kpop Wiki) Shu Yun (via Kpop Wiki) SNH48's Ma Yuling (via Kpop Wiki) SNH48's Wang Qiuru (via Kpop Wiki) Gu Yizhou (via Kpop Wiki) Shen Xiaoting (via Kpop Wiki)

Japanese trainees

Sakamoto Mashiro (via Allkpop) Formerly Nizi Project's Sakurai Miu (via Kpop Wiki) Formerly X21's Kawaguchi Yurina (via Kpop Wiki) Formerly Prizmmy☆'s Kubo Reina (via Kpop Wiki) Cherry Bullet's May a.k.a Hirokawa Mao (via Kpop Wiki) Formerly Orange Latte's Hayase Hana (via Kpop Wiki) Ito Miyu (via Kpop Wiki) Formerly Orange Latte's Kishida Ririka (via Kpop Wiki) Oyama Ruan (via Kpop Wiki)

Streaming info: Where can you watch Girls Planet 999?

Girls Planet 999 will be airing on the official Mnet channel. For those who cannot access it, clips and highlights of each episode will be uploaded on Mnet's YouTube channel along with the performances from each contestant.

Girls Planet 999: The Girls Saga, or simply Girls Planet 999, gives an opportunity to those idols that did not find success with the groups they've previously debuted with. It is also a good platform for trainees that never had that opportunity.

The show will test the trainees on their singing, dancing and idol skills as a whole. Those who win the votes of the viewers will go on to be selected for the project group forming from the winners of the show.

Edited by Ashish Yadav