Fans trend support for EXO members Xiumin and D.O after the two seek medical care

EXO members Xiumin and D.O were revealed to be going through medical care for different issues today, leading fans to trend hashtags to send their support to the singers.

Recently, Xiumin was confirmed to have been cast in a reality web show, as well as a musical. D.O. made his solo debut last month, releasing an 8-track EP.

Earlier today, on the 5th of July, it was discovered that EXO's Xiumin tested positive for COVID-19. It was reported that he had taken a test earlier, on the 29th of July, and the report came back negative. However, after a change in his symptoms and wellness, he took another test which turned out positive.

All of the EXO members, as well as their staff, were immediately tested and are currently in self-quarantine. Other staff from all the venues and recording areas that Xiumin had visited for work were also informed, including Xiumin's fellow actors from the "Hadestown" musical he was cast in.

Fans also found out that EXO's D.O had recently been seeking medical help for his issues with his neck and was receiving professional spinal therapy for the same.

Upon receiving the news regarding both incidents, EXO-Ls (the official name of EXO fans) mass-tweeted out supportive and encouraging messages for the two, wishing them a fast recovery.

Get well soon and stay safe we will pray for you fast recovery #GetwellsoonXiumin#getwellsoonkyungsoo pic.twitter.com/QXZbvMLwVd — 𝙒𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙅𝙖𝙚𝙠𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙨𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙖 (@Jkjaehyunn) August 5, 2021

- MINSEOK tests positive for COVID-19

- KYUNGSOO has been having neck pain and have been undergoing spinal therapy



EXO, please take care of your health 😭😭💔 #GetWellSoonXiumin #GetWellSoonKyungsoo pic.twitter.com/piOySQmvLA — Privileged to be EXO-L (@chinnam_samyu) August 5, 2021

Get well soon babies. We are praying for your speed recovery. Hoping that other members are all fine.#Getwellsoonxiumin#Getwellsoonkyungsoo pic.twitter.com/vsaN2KTUaM — NANA♬ (@Nanakj9) August 5, 2021

I pray that the angels of God watch over you and break the grip this illness has over you. Get well soon, my babies 🥺🙏#GetWellSoonXiumin #GetWellSoonKyungsoo @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/izaPglXh70 — EXO VISTA | 🌹「Empathy」🌹 (@EXO_Vista) August 5, 2021

Get well soon to the both of you. I know you can get through this. Please don't overwork yourselves. I love you so much♡#GetWellSoonXiumin #시우민버블 #KYUNGSOO@weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/vG59bKzL2L — ηιηιηινιкσσкιє♡ ~ 🐋💜 (@Nivijeon71) August 5, 2021

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Xiumin would be starring as a lead actor in the Korean version of the musical "Hadestown," alongside cast members Park Kang-hyun and Jo Hyung-gyun. He is also set to star in a brand new web reality show titled "Xiumin’s Tennis King Tomorrow."

At the tail-end of July, D.O released his multilingual solo debut album, "Empathy," containing eight tracks.

Last month, BTOB's Minhyuk, TREASURE's Junghwan, Ateez's San, and NOIR's Kim Minhyuk were just some of the idols that have tested positive. Many Korean celebrities outside of the K-pop industry were also afflicted with the sickness as well.

