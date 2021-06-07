EXO fans trend #dontfightthatfeeling as K-Pop band's latest comeback breaks their previous records

EXO is back! Topping all trending topics on Twitter, fans have expressed their excitement for the K-pop boy group’s latest comeback under the hastags #weareoneexo and #dontfightthefeeling.
From breaking personal records to Lay's return to EXO, here’s everything you need to know about EXO’s “Don’t Fight The Feeling."
Also Read: "We love you, Chanyeol": Fans show support after a giant balloon seeking Chanyeol's withdrawal from EXO found outside SM
EXO “Don’t Fight The Feeling” with latest comeback
On June 7th, EXO dropped their special album 'Don't Fight the Feeling,' featuring the title track of the same name. In addition to the title track, the special album contains four new songs: "Paradise," "No Matter," "Runaway," and "Just as Usual."
Written by hitmaker KENZIE, "Don't Fight the Feeling" has been described as an upbeat and charismatic dance track that urges listeners to trust their own hearts and move forward when they need to make important choices in life.
Also Read: EXO’s Lay Trends as rumors suggest he will participate in the group’s comeback, here’s everything we know
EXO breaks numerous personal records
According to reports, pre-orders for EXO's special album 'Don't Fight The Feeling' have already surpassed 1,220,181 copies. Their previous record for pre-order sales was 1,104,617 copies of their 2018 album, “Don't Mess Up My Tempo.”
The group's music video for "Don't Fight The Feeling" has become the fastest SM Entertainment music video to hit 10 million views on YouTube, within just 7 hours and 10 minutes.
"Don't Fight The Feeling" has also become the most liked & commented SM Entertainment music video on YouTube in 24 hours. Both records were previously held by "Tempo" and "Obsession," respectively.
Also Read: "Kingdom: Legendary War" final episode recap: Winner crowned, Bang Chan shocks fans and "King's Voice" special stage
EXO-Ls rejoice as Lay joins EXO for “Don’t Fight The Feeling”
On Twitter, fans expressed their excitement and celebrated Lay's return to EXO.
The political tension between China and South Korea prevented Lay from taking part in EXO's "Obsession" comeback.” Lay was last seen in 2018 promoting the song "Tempo" with the rest of the EXO members.
In related news, EXO will be hosting a special online virtual reality (VR) exhibition to celebrate the release of their album.
The "EXO Online Exhibition Hall," which will be opening on June 15th, is a collaboration between SM Entertainment and the telecommunications company LGU+.