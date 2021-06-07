EXO fans trend #dontfightthatfeeling as K-Pop band's latest comeback breaks their previous records

EXO is back! Topping all trending topics on Twitter, fans have expressed their excitement for the K-pop boy group’s latest comeback under the hastags #weareoneexo and #dontfightthefeeling.

From breaking personal records to Lay's return to EXO, here’s everything you need to know about EXO’s “Don’t Fight The Feeling."

EXO “Don’t Fight The Feeling” with latest comeback

On June 7th, EXO dropped their special album 'Don't Fight the Feeling,' featuring the title track of the same name. In addition to the title track, the special album contains four new songs: "Paradise," "No Matter," "Runaway," and "Just as Usual."

EXO’s Special Album ‘DON’T FIGHT THE FEELING’ is out now!🎉

Get your Digital Booklet & check out EXO’s handwritten track lists and lyrics, only available on iTunes!Guess which member wrote each word!



✅https://t.co/LNoXdNcXsu#엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO #DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING pic.twitter.com/EyhSWVSc5f — EXO (@weareoneEXO) June 7, 2021

Written by hitmaker KENZIE, "Don't Fight the Feeling" has been described as an upbeat and charismatic dance track that urges listeners to trust their own hearts and move forward when they need to make important choices in life.

EXO breaks numerous personal records

With just a special album , members serving in the military and without full promotion @weareoneEXO broke their own record by recording 1.22M preorder copies, as of juin 6th 🎉

Congrats to EXO and EXO-Ls ❤#EXO https://t.co/TEE0CUELtS — Rima🌕🎮|DON'T FIGHT THE FEELING🤍BAMBI🦌|K开工🐻 (@Rimarima291) June 7, 2021

According to reports, pre-orders for EXO's special album 'Don't Fight The Feeling' have already surpassed 1,220,181 copies. Their previous record for pre-order sales was 1,104,617 copies of their 2018 album, “Don't Mess Up My Tempo.”

EXO Albums Preorder Number Record



XOXO - 299,280

EXODUS - 502,440

EX'ACT - 660,180

THE WAR - 807,235

DMUMT - 1,104,617

DFTF - 1,220,181



SEXTUPLE MILLION SELLER#EXO @weareoneEXO #DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING — EXO⁹ (@OverlordEXO) June 7, 2021

The group's music video for "Don't Fight The Feeling" has become the fastest SM Entertainment music video to hit 10 million views on YouTube, within just 7 hours and 10 minutes.

EXO's "Don't fight the feeling" Music Video has surpassed 10 Million (10,000,000) views on YouTube and it is the fastest SM video to do so.#드디어_나왔다_엑소_멈추지도마 #ToExoPlanetAndBeyond#DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/6aBSpgvu8G — With EXO Forever ∞ (@EXOSlaysUrFave) June 7, 2021

"Don't Fight The Feeling" has also become the most liked & commented SM Entertainment music video on YouTube in 24 hours. Both records were previously held by "Tempo" and "Obsession," respectively.

EXO-Ls rejoice as Lay joins EXO for “Don’t Fight The Feeling”

On Twitter, fans expressed their excitement and celebrated Lay's return to EXO.

GROUP DANCE WITH LAY MADE ME TEAR UP, MY 7/9 BOYS!!! EXO OT7 IN ONE FRAME!!! OUR BOYS ARE REALLY BACK 😭😭😭😭😭 #DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING pic.twitter.com/uZPyZwfdRH — DFTF (@moohoenlight) June 7, 2021

don't fight the feeling highlights ✨



bop chorus 💪

chanbaek moment 🤧

kyungsoo's high note 🥺

group dance with lay after 2164562 years 🤧🤧



KINGS ARE BACK!!!!!! #DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING #EXO pic.twitter.com/yI5F6RWifw — Bacon🥓♡ (@cb_xy19) June 7, 2021

After 2 years later After 6372 years later

you listen new you hear Lay

EXO songs voice in EXO song pic.twitter.com/7iSNI9Uhut — 📁 (@CBfiles614) June 7, 2021

I literally scream like that "LAY IS HERE LAY IS HERE I CAN SEE LAY. UNLESS EXO ISN'T COMPLETELY BUT LAY IS HERE!!" #EXO_DFTFOutNow pic.twitter.com/tlabsvlaDm — Moony🌕 (@moonymon_) June 7, 2021

The way I screamed when Lay came in with actual lines and in the ending too.😭😭😭



The ending with that big "With EXO-L" made me so happy. Thank youEXO. Thanks a ton.😭💕@weareoneEXO #EXO_DFTFOutNow#ToEXOPLANETAndBeyond #DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING pic.twitter.com/5Ds1USpHeC — S💫DFTF💫 (@exorigin246) June 7, 2021

I know this is made by technology but Lay with his exo members in one frame hit differently. 😭 pic.twitter.com/hXM0BvUpE3 — 𝓛𝓸𝓾 𝓐𝓷𝓷𝓮 ◡̈ (@smileyanne_) June 7, 2021

The political tension between China and South Korea prevented Lay from taking part in EXO's "Obsession" comeback.” Lay was last seen in 2018 promoting the song "Tempo" with the rest of the EXO members.

In related news, EXO will be hosting a special online virtual reality (VR) exhibition to celebrate the release of their album.

🚀 exo’s online exhibition hall will be opened on june 15th

🚀 global web experience opens on june 21th (last week of june)

🚀 exo’s free vr clip will be released on june 29th

🚀 exo’s online exhibition hall will be closed on july 5th pic.twitter.com/RCnqr7a8Go — 🌸 사랑둥이 귀염둥이 세후니 🌸 (@milkteus) June 4, 2021

The "EXO Online Exhibition Hall," which will be opening on June 15th, is a collaboration between SM Entertainment and the telecommunications company LGU+.

Edited by Gautham Balaji