"Kingdom: Legendary War" final episode recap: Winner crowned, Bang Chan shocks fans and "King's Voice" special stage

Mnet’s "Kingdom: Legendary War" has come to an end. After two months of incredible performances, fans have finally found out “Who is the King!”

The sequel to “Queendom,” “Kingdom: Legendary War” is MNET’s new survival show. The show pits six K-pop boy groups against one another for the opportunity to be crowned K-pop's King. The first line-up to be revealed were ATEEZ, Stray Kids and The Boyz. BTOB, iKON and SF9 joined the “Kingdom” line-up a few months later.

From rearranging their own songs to performing songs by the other group, the six boy groups are given intense challenges to prove their skills and bring something fresh to the table.

Here are a few things that happened in the final episode of "Kingdom: Legendary War."

WARNING: SPOILERS INCLUDED.

What happened during "Kingdom’s" final episode?

"Kingdom: Legendary War" digital round: Who won?"

The final round of competition was worth a combined total of 50,000 points, of which 40 percent was determined by digital performance. The remaining 60 percent was determined completely by votes cast during the live finale.

The rankings based solely on the groups’ digital scores were as follows: THE BOYZ came in first place, Stray Kids in second, BTOB in third, ATEEZ in fourth, iKON in fifth, and SF9 in sixth.

Kings ascend the “Kingdom” stage for the last time

The final episode of Mnet's "Kingdom: Legendary War'' was broadcast on June 3rd. In episode 10, every group performed an original song that had not been released prior to the show.

ATEEZ - The Real

BTOB - Show And Prove

iKON - At ease

SF9 - Believer

Stray Kids - WOLFGANG

THE BOYZ - KINGDOM COME

6 Teams become 1: "King’s Voice" Special Stage

Even though "Kingdom: Legendary War" is a competition, all six groups came together for a special stage, namely, "King's Voice." ATEEZ’s Jongho, BTOB’s Eunkwang, iKON’s DK, SF9’s Inseong, Stray Kids’ Seungmin and THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae, performed an original song, titled "A Boy’s Diary."

According to Eunkwang, the song describes all the emotions that each team went through during their “Kingdom” journey.

Why is "Christopher Bang Chan" trending?

During the performance of "WOLFGANG," Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan appeared sans shirt. STAY joked on Twitter that it was Christopher Bang, not Bang Chan. As a result, Chan's birth name, “CHRISTOPHER BANG” began to trend, instead of his stage name.

Who is “Kingdom's” King?

Following the final tally of all the live votes, TVXQ's Changmin announced that "Kingdom: Legendary War's" winners were: Stray Kids.

Congratulations Stray Kids! The final episode of “Kingdom: Legendary War” will soon be available with subtitles on Rakuten VIKI.

