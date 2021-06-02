Fans thank B.I aka Hanbin for coming back as he drops his first full-length album "Waterfall ", here’s why he quit iKON

B.I has finally released his first full-length album “Waterfall” and fans couldn't be happier! A new chapter begins for B.I. with the release of "illa illa," a song he had written when he was "left alone in the world."
Who is Hanbin aka B.I?
Born in 1996, B.I aka Hanbin was the former leader of the K-pop boy group iKON. As the group's songwriter and producer, he was responsible for almost all of iKON's songs. Formed on the reality survival show "Mix & Match" in 2014, iKON released numerous chart-topping singles like "My Type," "Love Scenario," and "Killing Me." In 2020, he was appointed as the executive director of IOK Company.
Why did B.I leave iKON?
In June 2019, iKON's leader B.I announced his departure from the group in response to reports that he tried to buy illegal drugs in 2016. According to news reports, B.I had tried to purchase marijuana and LSD. In South Korea, the purchase and consumption of illegal drugs can carry a sentence of up to five years in prison.
Although his agency, YG Entertainment, initially denied the allegations, B.I. took to his personal Instagram to clarify the matter. He apologized for his actions and explained to his fans that he'd be leaving the group.
First, I would like to sincerely apologize for stirring up trouble due to my tremendously inappropriate actions. It is true that I wanted to rely on something that I shouldn't have had any interest in due to going through a hard and painful time. However, I was too scared and fearful to do it. Even so, I am so ashamed and apologetic to fans who were greatly disappointed and hurt because of my wrong words and actions. I intend to humbly self-reflect on my mistake and leave the team. Once again, I bow my head down and sincerely apologize to fans and the members. I apologize.
Fans thank B.I for coming back
B.I's fans took to Twitter to express their joy and gratitude at his return to the music industry.
In related news, BI's "illa illa" went to number one on iTunes Charts in 14 countries!