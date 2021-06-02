Fans thank B.I aka Hanbin for coming back as he drops his first full-length album "Waterfall ", here’s why he quit iKON

B.I has finally released his first full-length album “Waterfall” and fans couldn't be happier! A new chapter begins for B.I. with the release of "illa illa," a song he had written when he was "left alone in the world."

Also Read: Kingdom Episode 9 recap: performances, rankings reveal and final episode date announcement

Who is Hanbin aka B.I?

Born in 1996, B.I aka Hanbin was the former leader of the K-pop boy group iKON. As the group's songwriter and producer, he was responsible for almost all of iKON's songs. Formed on the reality survival show "Mix & Match" in 2014, iKON released numerous chart-topping singles like "My Type," "Love Scenario," and "Killing Me." In 2020, he was appointed as the executive director of IOK Company.

Also Read: Fans trend #CongratulationsLisa as the BLACKPINK member becomes most followed K-pop idol on Instagram

Why did B.I leave iKON?

[TRANS] iKON BI’s Instagram Apology Post Translation.



Let’s wait for YG’s official statement on iKON’s members further update



©️k8indaeyo pic.twitter.com/gk0HAl2LTo — iKON Malaysia (@iKON_Msia) June 12, 2019

In June 2019, iKON's leader B.I announced his departure from the group in response to reports that he tried to buy illegal drugs in 2016. According to news reports, B.I had tried to purchase marijuana and LSD. In South Korea, the purchase and consumption of illegal drugs can carry a sentence of up to five years in prison.

Although his agency, YG Entertainment, initially denied the allegations, B.I. took to his personal Instagram to clarify the matter. He apologized for his actions and explained to his fans that he'd be leaving the group.

First, I would like to sincerely apologize for stirring up trouble due to my tremendously inappropriate actions. It is true that I wanted to rely on something that I shouldn't have had any interest in due to going through a hard and painful time. However, I was too scared and fearful to do it. Even so, I am so ashamed and apologetic to fans who were greatly disappointed and hurt because of my wrong words and actions. I intend to humbly self-reflect on my mistake and leave the team. Once again, I bow my head down and sincerely apologize to fans and the members. I apologize.

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ to guest star on a new variety show called The Sea of Hope and BLINKS can’t contain their excitement

Fans thank B.I for coming back

B.I's fans took to Twitter to express their joy and gratitude at his return to the music industry.

My heart is at ease whenever I see Hanbin smile.



B.I ILLA ILLA OUT NOW #WaterfallAlbumByBI @shxx131bi131 pic.twitter.com/JmQ02eOHTW — 131 🎞 (@filmhanbin) June 1, 2021

all these in a month, thank you kim hanbin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A0PjaS10um — ً (@luvsbinic) June 1, 2021

Ending today with endless thank you’s to the man of the day, the month & the year, the one and the only, Kim Hanbin.



No words can express how grateful we are for your existence. Just like how you pledged ur loyalty to us, I’ll be loyal to u as long as I’m alive. Flow well, B.I! pic.twitter.com/2NqnfKwDol — 🚥 (@DAMJISUS) June 1, 2021

Thank you for coming back, Kim Hanbin. pic.twitter.com/Ujx2JpGWLd — ّ (@solalisaa) June 1, 2021

congratulation hanbin for your solo debut!!! waterfall is such a great album <3 thank you for being such a great role model for chanwoo, i hope you only have bright and wonderful days ahead of you @shxx131bi131 pic.twitter.com/dggCvPnWkI — chanwoo pics (@chanwoojpg) June 1, 2021

dear hanbin, we're so proud of you. you have no idea how much happy we are to see you back again. thank you so much for coming back and here's to more music and years with you, we love you ❤



B.I YOU'VE WORKED HARD#한빈아_첫_솔로정규_축하해@shxx131bi131pic.twitter.com/FkpjZswmG0 — 𝗬𝗖𝗘 (@shxxsyzygy) June 1, 2021

Congratss Kim Hanbin for your 1st full album, thank you for coming back to us and giving us these beautiful songs.❤️🧡💛💙



B.I YOU'VE WORKED HARD#한빈아_첫_솔로정규_축하해@shxx131bi131 pic.twitter.com/uHCSshFPLn — arra || illa illa out now🔥 (@bepreciouskies) June 1, 2021

In related news, BI's "illa illa" went to number one on iTunes Charts in 14 countries!