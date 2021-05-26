Fans trend #CongratulationsLisa as the BLACKPINK member becomes most followed K-pop idol on Instagram

#CongratulationsLisa has been trending worldwide as BLINKs congratulate BLACKPINK’s Lisa for surpassing 53 million followers on Instagram. She is now the most followed K-pop idol on the platform.

#LISA is the FIRST and the ONLY person to reached 53 Million Instagram followers in Korea and Thailand ent industry.



No.1 among K-celebs

No.1 among Thai celebs

No.7 among Asian celebs



CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN

Who is Lisa?

Born in 1997 in Thailand, Lisa is a member of the popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. She moved to South Korea at 14 to pursue her dreams of becoming a K-pop idol. She is a rapper and a prominent dancer in the group, earning her the title of “Dance Machine!” She is also the youngest member of BLACKPINK.

Lisa becomes the first K-pop artist to gain a mass following

In 2018, every member of BLACKPINK started their personal Instagram accounts, including Lisa. In roughly four years, she has become the first and only artist from the South Korean and Thai entertainment industries to acquire 53 million Instagram followers.

Often communicating with her fans via selfies, photographs of her trips, and publishing photoshoots, she has gained a dedicated following over the years.

Fans congratulate BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Sharing their love and excitement for Lisa’s achievement, fans have been trending a congratulatory hashtag on various social media sites.

53 million unlocked. Congratulations #Lisa you deserve all the best.



53 million unlocked. Congratulations #Lisa you deserve all the best.

Congratulations to #LISA for surpassing 53M followers on Instagram, making her the only kpop idol to do so!



Congratulations to #LISA for surpassing 53M followers on Instagram, making her the only kpop idol to do so!

to our precious maknae, you deserved all the good things!! We're so proud of you!! 💛



to our precious maknae, you deserved all the good things!! We're so proud of you!!

Lisa's solo debut

Lisa of BLACKPINK confirms that her solo debut album is coming soon. (via Vogue Korea)

With June around the corner, BLINKs are still waiting on news about Lisa’s solo debut. An official from YG Entertainment revealed to the Korea Herald that she is diligently working to prepare for her solo debut but did not disclose the release date. However, she is rumored to be making her solo debut in June this year.

1 year ago today YG Entertainment released this statement regarding BLACKPINK's first official album.

Last year, YG Entertainment released a statement stating that BLACKPINK members Lisa and ROSE were preparing for solo debuts. According to the announcement, ROSE released her album on March 12th, 2021. Lisa confirmed her solo debut in an interview with Vogue Korea. She said that,

"My solo album is coming soon. As it’s my first solo album, we’re working hard to show you a new side of me. I’ll repay you with music and style that will show you my own color. Please look forward to it."

She will be the third member of BLACKPINK to make her solo debut, and many fans are waiting patiently for this release. Fans have positively received the previous two solo releases from BLACKPINK members.

In related news, Lisa's YouTube channel, LiLi FILM (Official), hit 7.5 million subscribers.