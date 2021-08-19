5 Indian celebrities who are K-pop fans

The K-pop wave grows stronger and stronger every year, with more people caught in its path. We have seen a large number of celebrities shout out to various K-pop acts in the past few years, which just goes to show how much the industry has grown.

Below is a list of Indian celebrities who have openly declared themselves K-pop fans.

Which Indian celebrities are K-pop fans?

1) A.R. Rahman

A.R. Rahman is a man of many talents: He's a composer, a singer, a producer, a songwriter and more. Reportedly, he's also a fan of BTS.

During an interview with news agency NDTV, A.R. Rahman brought up BTS, explaining the way they are marketed and the success they have found internationally is quite admirable. He also uploaded a video he took of BTS while attending the 2020 Grammy Awards in the US, during their feature on Lil Nas X's Old Town Road performance.

2) Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik is not one to shy away from his love for K-pop. On Twitter, the singer declared his feelings for several K-pop bands in response to a fan's question.

He has also uploaded several spontaneous covers of BTS' Dynamite, and frequently announces his love for the band. Armaan has also given a shout-out to EXO's Chen, complimenting a K-Drama OST that he had sung in.

3) Tiger Shroff

What better way to show your love for a band than by dancing your heart out for them? The Indian actor, known for his dancing finesse, gave a shout-out to the band's single through an Instagram post.

Tiger had uploaded a cover of BTS' Dynamite with his own choreography on 5 September 2020 and tagged the group.

4) Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor and singer amongst other things. He has openly expressed his love for K-pop music - in particular, BTS.

Indian BTS Armys we are winning again. @ayushmannk’s IG story 😱😍 with @BTS_twt Euphoria sung by Jungkook.

Actually I like him, his singing and his acting. 😁 let’s celebrate yayy pic.twitter.com/HMtFiVkw3o — ⟬⟭ Rashmi saw BTS ⁷ ⟭⟬ (@Rash_bangtan) November 17, 2019

He had uploaded an Instagram post with BTS Jungkook's Euphoria playing in the background and was later asked about it in an interview. He stated that he loves to listen to music of all kinds, BTS included, with Euphoria being one of his favorites.

5) Ahsaas Channa

Ahsaas Channa is an Indian actress who has acted in several movies and TV shows, starting from her childhood.

The 22-year-old is a huge fan of BTS. Besides the covers that she has uploaded, one can also spot her casually repping BTS merchandise in some of her posts.

