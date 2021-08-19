"Addison and Beyonce on the same list?": Addison Rae features on rumored Met Gala 2021 list, and the internet is not amused

TikTok star Addison Rae, along with several other influencers and widely-known celebrities, have been listed on the rumored Met Gala 2021 list. Addison Rae is listed under Blake Lively, followed by fellow influencer Emma Chamberlain.

The 2021 Met Gala is set to take place in September. The theme of the year, following 2019's 'Camp,' is American fashion. The event is typically hosted on the first Monday, but the date has been pushed forward due to COVID-19.

The Gala previously invited both Liza Koshy and James Charles to the 2019 event. However, the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.

According to sources, many other influencers will allegedly be attending the Met Gala. It is speculated to be related to Instagram and Facebook sponsoring the event. It is also rumored that there will be a mask mandate for the event.

Addison Rae, along with other speculated influencers, have not commented on the rumored Met Gala list. TikTok star Rae has recently branched out to become a triple threat. After dancing on the video sharing platform, Addison released an EP and is now set to star in Netflix's He's All That.

Tables for the fundraiser event start at two hundred thousand dollars, with individual tickets being 35 thousand dollars after a formal invitation.

Netizens react to Addison Rae's placement on the rumored Met Gala list

Many users took to Twitter in reaction to Addison Rae's placement on the rumored list for the fundraiser event. Netizens were shocked to see Rae along with Emma Chamberlain, on the same list as Lady Gaga and Beyonce.

Some users commented on other celebrities being invited to replace Addison Rae and Chamberlain. Specifically mentioned was singer Doja Cat.

One user commented:

"If Addison Rae is going to the Met Gala then I deserve an invite too."

Another user questioned:

"Addison Rae is a Met Gala guest??? For what???"

A third user stated:

"Not being a hater or anything but how did Addison get invited to the Met Gala"

why tf addison rae is attending the met gala and not doja 😭 — rachi !? iz day 🤍 (@zorosleeps) August 18, 2021

if addison rae is going to the met gala then i deserve an invite too pic.twitter.com/CYlUTTevuu — deja de haan ❀ (@P0SITIONZ) August 18, 2021

addison rae is a met gala guest ??? for what ?? 💀 — evelin (@buteragoal) August 18, 2021

not being a hater or anything but how did addison get invited to the met gala 😭 — tay (@sfetysnet) August 18, 2021

addison rae invited to the met gala but not bts pic.twitter.com/HhTSzZJFEl — p ⁷ 💤 (@kthpn) August 18, 2021

watch addison rae show up to the met gala in something like this pic.twitter.com/D1WwAgKgAq — i stan myself (@swtcouture) August 18, 2021

doja cat, taylor swift, olivia rodrigo out of all the people you could’ve chosen to invite to the met gala you choose addison rae? pic.twitter.com/yCoTlXnqFH — saturn SEASONING OUT NOW (@sluttypov) August 18, 2021

if addison rae is at the met gala i’m gonna need to find a new favorite yearly event. and that will be devastating. — osmosis jones (@urgirlky) August 12, 2021

If Addison Rae actually is going to the Met Gala that is definitive proof that there is no god pic.twitter.com/CkUipcAL1p — maybe: clare (@clur19) August 18, 2021

Anna wintour refusing Normani for the Met gala but bringing Addison Rae is my villain origin story — Niggaola de Haan (@Niggaolas) August 18, 2021

It is unclear on whether there will be a definitive confirmation as to whether Addison Rae and other influencers will be attending the event. Outside sources have not been able to reach Anna Wintour for comment on the rumored Met Gala list.

