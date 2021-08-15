Addison Rae and new boyfriend Omer Fedi go public with their romance by posting a selfie in bed

TikTok star Addison Rae recently confirmed her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist Omer Fedi. Their relationship became public following Fedi's selfie of the pair in bed.

Addison Rae's face was covered in her hair while Fedi flipped his middle finger at the camera. Although this picture shows their relationship becoming public, the two have been secretly dating for a while.

Rae previously posted a photo of pink roses to her Instagram story, tagging Fedi in the corner. She also shared a photo featuring silhouettes of herself and Fedi on her Instagram story.

Fedi once commented, "I'm in love with you" under one of Addison Rae's posts in which she referenced Sixpence None the Richer's popular song "Kiss Me."

Addison Rae, best known for her dancing and lifestyle TikTok content, recently started making music. Rae has also acted in a few projects.

Addison Rae and Omer Fedi's relationship explored

In early June 2021, speculation began circulating that Addison Rae was dating Omer Fedi after the pair were seen together after MGK's pop-up concert in California.

Following the concert, Fedi allegedly posted and quickly deleted two pictures from his Instagram story. The images apparently showed Addison Rae's heels and the pair holding hands.

Around this time, rumors also speculated that Addison Rae was dating rapper Jack Harlow and Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick. However, Rae dismissed those rumors.

Fans of Bryce Hall commented on Addison Rae's latest relationship, calling it a "downgrade" as a reference Hall made in December 2020. Hall spoke about his ex-girlfriend's current relationship with Fedi stating:

"If she's happy, it's all good."

Addison Rae's mother, Sheri Esterling, also commented positively on her daughter's relationship with Fedi. She defended the guitarist against criticisms made by fans of Hall.

"He's truly a wonderful amazing person and he makes her soul shine. Love him."

Neither Rae nor Fedi have commented further on their relationship. Currently, Fedi has not posted any updates on his Instagram. Rae has also not shared any photos of Fedi.

Addison Rae is set to star in Netflix's remake of "He's All That," alongside Taylor Buchanan. It is set to be released on August 27th.

