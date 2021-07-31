"Downgrade": Fans react as Addison Rae appears to kiss rumored boyfriend Omer Fedi on Instagram 

Rumors of Addison Rae dating Omer Fedi, Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist intensifies after the 20 year old TikToker posted a story on July 31 which showcased a silhouette of two people kissing each other.

The internet began gathering hints of the rumored relationship after Fedi reposted Rae’s Instagram story.

Speculations about the two dating began on June 19, when Rae was spotted with the 21 year old guitarist at MGK’s pop-up concert in California. The Israeli guitarist allegedly posted and deleted two Instagram stories which included pictures of Rae’s heels and the two holding hands.

The Internet did not react well to the rumored relationship. Some people said that the TikToker was simply trying to move on from Bryce Hall and said that her latest beau was a downgrade. Others mentioned that the silhouette clip is not of them and just a video from Pinterest.

Addison Rae’s dramatic dating life

The “Obsessed” singer was previously rumored to be dating American rapper Jack Harlow. The two were spotted together at the Triller Fight Club boxing match in Atlanta. Addison Rae was quick to clarify the rumors, by taking to Twitter where she said- “I’m single.”

Amidst the dating speculations with Jack Harlow, Bryce Hall took to Twitter saying:

"F--king me, telling me you love me, then sneaking around w/ someone else...that f--king hurts."

The former Sway House TikToker and Addison Rae (who was herself attached to the Hype House) began dating each other as soon as they rose to fame. They started dating in 2019 and stayed together until August 2020.

The two got together after a messy breakup in November, 2020 only to finally call it quits in March, 2021.

Bryce Hall also spoke about his ex, Addison Rae, on TheSync podcast. The TikToker turned fighter kept his cool while speaking about Rae’s alleged relationship with guitarist Omer Fedi.

The hosts of the podcast cracked jokes about Fedi saying he “must have a great personality” to which Bryce said:

“Hey, if she’s happy, it’s all good.”

Neither Addison Rae nor Omer Fedi have officially mentioned that they are dating, so the internet might be quick to make assumptions.

