"Wasn't she dating Jack Harlow?": Fans react as Addison Rae is rumored to be dating Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist Omer Fedi

Earlier on June 25th, many speculated whether Addison Rae was dating rapper Jack Harlow. Now it is speculated whether Addison Rae is in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist Omer Fedi.

This speculation comes from Addison Rae leaving MGK's pop-up concert in California the weekend of June 19th. Twitter user defnoodles shared the news along with a video from the Hollywood Fix where Rae and Fedi were seen together. Omer Fedi allegedly posted and quickly deleted two photos, one of Rae's heels and the other of two holding hands, to his Instagram story.

Many users were confused by speculation about the twenty-year-old TikTok star's dating life and Omer Fedi.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Addison Rae allegedly dating Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Omer Fedi, according to reports. The 2 were seen leaving MGK’s pop-up concert last weekend. Omer allegedly posted and quickly deleted a photo showing Addison’s shoes to his story yesterday. pic.twitter.com/hTIZUdZc1g — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 25, 2021

Reactions to Addison Raes & Omer Fedi dating speculations

While most of the speculation comes from unstantiated evidence, many users were quick to judge the coverage of the story.

Addison Rae was recently speculated of dating Jack Harlow after being seen together at the same events in Los Angeles. The rumors were based on a YouTube video in May where Harlow commented on TikTok and its users.

The rapper allegedly claimed to have FaceTimed Rae and called her "sexy." After the video was posted, Addison Rae's team allegedly requested the video be removed.

Addison Rae was also seen with Omer Fedi in this paparazzi video. This as rumors Addison is dating Jack Harlow continue. pic.twitter.com/XNnQuxXN0t — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 25, 2021

Many users under defnoodle's Tweet have stated that the dating speculations are relatable to that of US Weekly. Others have also mentioned that Addison Rae's ex-boyfriend, Bryce Hall, would claim this to be a "downgrade." This is a callback to Hall's deleted tweet, where he said "downgrade" before following that tweet with "I'm about to explode man."

That was also in response to Addison Rae being seen in Atlanta with Jack Harlow. Hall then followed up with "F--king me, telling me you love me, then sneaking around w/ someone else...that f--king hurts."

Many more were confused about the whiplash speculation between Harlow and Omer Fedi.

It’s not cool to make a girl look like she’s dating multiple people. It’s giving US Weekly — Jodylove🧊 (@gigiflacko) June 25, 2021

Thats downgrade from bryce — darkforce (@darkfor72540045) June 25, 2021

It's very frustrating to root for Addison Rae. It doesn't make any sense. Bryce was right... this is a downgrade. — alwaysaddisonrae (@ticketstoaddi) June 25, 2021

Wasnt she dating Jack Harlow yesterday — Daddy 乃ㄥ爪 (@tittiecroissant) June 25, 2021

According to the media Addison is dating every person in Hollyweird… — jess (@msjnicolex) June 25, 2021

Neither Addison Rae nor Jack Harlow have made any comment about the speculation that they are dating. Omer Fedi has also not commented on the status of the alleged relationship with Rae.

