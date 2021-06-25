Addison Rae and Jack Harlow dating rumors intensify online

Further speculation has arisen that TikToker Addison Rae and rapper Jack Harlow are seeing each other romantically after being spotted at the same events in Los Angeles.

Rumors between the two sparked in early May after a YouTube video had been posted of Harlow commenting on TikTok and its users. The rapper allegedly claimed to be FaceTiming Rae and then proceeded to call her "sexy." The video was privated almost immediately after being uploaded.

Rae had allegedly told her team to request the video be removed.

YOUTUBE ARCHEOLOGY: Addison Rae's team has allegedly been trying to remove this video of Jack Harlow discussing their relationship off the internet. Jack says this is something new he felt. pic.twitter.com/emB1bWp97R — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 13, 2021

Addison Rae tags Jack Harlow's photographer

On Thursday, June 24th, Addison Rae posted a photo to her Instagram story that was photographed by a user who went by "Urban Wyatt" as a social media handle. This alarmed fans as the same photographer is known to work closely with Jack Harlow.

The TikToker has reportedly been seen at the same events as Harlow, given that he is currently in Los Angeles, where Rae lives.

A photo of Addison Rae taken by Urban Wyatt (Image via Instagram)

Fans call Addison Rae and Jack Harlow an "awkward couple"

Fans took to Twitter to express how odd they found the speculated couple to be, with many calling them "awkward."

As fans of Addison Rae have been known to be "Team Bryce" even after their breakup in March, not many approved of Jack Harlow. This follows Bryce Hall openly saying how "heartbroken" he felt when he heard allegations in early May that Rae and Harlow were dating.

Here's what some fans had to say:

why is jack harlow and addison rae going out? that’s such an awkward couple. — 𝔥𝔞𝔫𝔫𝔞𝔥 🤎 (@sadlybabey) June 22, 2021

Shes single so what — Caro (@Caro55030477) June 24, 2021

Ok but if jack Harlow and addison rae are actually dating idk who I’m more jealous of 😔😔 — Alex (@alexwuzherei) June 24, 2021

jack harlow and addison rae???? — claire (@cheeseelouiseee) June 22, 2021

Had to look him up😂 — Shawn🇺🇸🌎 (@SOHHHX) June 24, 2021

i still can’t get over the fact that jack harlow is with addison rae — dal (@_daledondale) June 19, 2021

Is she still publicly denying it. Jack pretty much confirmed it lol — Timothy, The Vaxxed Homo #BLM #TeamBidenHarris (@ncanarchist) June 24, 2021

Another L for Bryce x — becky (@melamaize) June 24, 2021

why do people assume celebrities are dating the moment they’re caught together. like they could just be friends — Miyah (@miyahisokay) June 25, 2021

Despite neither Addison Rae nor Jack Harlow officially announcing whether they are in a relationship or not, there is much speculation that fans will be finding out soon.

