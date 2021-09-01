"My MJ": Tom Holland sends fans into a frenzy by seemingly going Instagram official with Zendaya

On July 3, Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted sharing a kiss in a car. The pair, who play MJ and Peter Parker (Spider-Man) in the MCU, have been romantically linked multiple times.

The actors' collective fans have been 'shipping' the pair together since their on-screen and off-screen chemistry came to the public eye during 2017, when the alleged couple was first seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

On September 1 (Thursday), Zendaya turned 25. Her co-star and rumored beau Tom Holland took to Instagram to wish the Euphoria star on her birthday. Tom shared a snap of them on the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home and captioned the post:

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx"

Fans of both stars have labeled the pair to be "Instagram official" thanks to this caption and the previously captured photo of them kissing in Los Angeles. As mentioned before, Zendaya and Tom Holland have been rumored to be dating since 2017. However, Zendaya shut down the rumors in a Tweet responding to these allegations back then.

Here's how fans are reacting to Tom Holland seemingly confirming his relationship with Zendaya

It is a sweet coincidence that all leading on-screen pairs in the Spider-Man movies have been romantically involved with each other. In 2002, rumors of Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst (Mary Jane) dating came to light. Furthermore, Andrew Garfield has also publicly dated Emma Watson (Gwen Stacy).

not now child, tom just called zendaya ‘my mj’ pic.twitter.com/bNlkoMYQCq — ❁rho • shang chi 2 days (@rrhobarnes) September 1, 2021

me having me after seeing

a normal tom's post calling

day zendaya "my mj" pic.twitter.com/5up3YQ4IYv — rani♡ ZENDAYA DAY!! (@Parkersfineline) September 1, 2021

tom calling zendaya HIS mj just proves that they are in fact, the real life peter and mj pic.twitter.com/bYN4INVFGW — imaan (@dayapeters) September 1, 2021

zendaya and tom holland’s birthday posts for each other… they have my heart pic.twitter.com/zBLmo7Dg2S — izzy | MY MJ (@ruesdaya) September 1, 2021

the entire internet seeing tom holland call zendaya "My MJ" pic.twitter.com/tCGIbm0cQQ — inabber 🦦🌱 (@iNabber69) September 1, 2021

no more mates no more “just friends” it’s my mj now pic.twitter.com/Jc4RhhkNT6 — DAYA BDAY BASH (@qreenIeaf) September 1, 2021

Tom went from calling Zendaya mate to birthday girl to MY MJ... :,) pic.twitter.com/xpAivX8CxX — emilie ♡ zendaya’s day (fan account) (@tomhollandsdaya) September 1, 2021

In 2017, Tom Holland also posted an Instagram snap to wish Zendaya on her 21st birthday. However, back then, Holland referred to her as 'mate.' The pair will reignite their on-screen relationship on Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is set to be released on December 17.

Zendaya was previously linked with her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi. The former pair allegedly broke up in July 2021.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod