Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer breakdown — What it means for MCU, Easter eggs, and potential Mephisto cameo?

After what seemed like eons of waiting for the trailer of the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony and Marvel finally dropped the first teaser on August 24, i.e., today.

An unfinished and extremely low-quality recording of the trailer was leaked yesterday, which might have forced Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Studios to release the trailer soon after.

It has been rumored since late 2020 that Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield are expected to reprise their roles as Peter Parker, alongside MCU's Tom Holland. The movie is rumored to have the "variants" of the character from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy (2002-2007) and Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man (2012-2014).

The teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home showcases some elements which hint that these rumors might be true. The movie picks up after Spider-Man: Far From Home and will lead into Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.

Easter eggs and theories that Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser trailer spawned

Spider-Minion

MJ reading the newspaper out to Peter Parker (Image via Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios)

At the beginning of the teaser footage, Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Zendaya's MJ are seen lying on a rooftop. MJ reads "The New York Post," which has a first-page article with the headline "Spider-Minion," and the graphics of the cover page also showcased Peter puppeteering someone who seemed like Mysterio.

It is a direct call back to the events of Far From Home, with the new establishment that the MCU media believes Peter created Mysterio.

Matt Murdock?

Potential Matt Murdock in the trailer, and in Netflix X Marvel's Daredevil (Image via Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios, and Netflix)

Many keen-eyed viewers might have spotted a person wearing a white shirt with folded sleeves during Peter's interrogation scene. This can likely be Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) from the famed Netflix X Marvel series, whose involvement with No Way Home has been rumored for a long time.

Some viewers argued in the comments section of the trailer that another person wearing a white shirt was seen entering the scene. However, it is still suspicious that the trailer did not reveal that individual's face.

Furthermore, the person was seen beside Peter and slamming documents on the table while potentially arguing something with the person at the opposite end. Thus, the theory of Matt Murdock being Peter Parker's lawyer is very plausible.

Court scene

Ned potentially accompanying Peter to the court (Image via Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios)

In what seemed like Peter being called into court, some trailer shots showcased his friends. The same characters who accompanied him on the European trip in Spider-Man: Far From Home are likely to be called to court as witnesses.

Spider-Man's villain's roster

Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, and a tease of Green Goblin in the trailer (Image via Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios)

Both Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx confirmed their return as Doc Ock and Electro, respectively. However, a surprise addition to the villain's list was Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, teased in the trailer with a glimpse of his signature "pumpkin bomb" accompanied by a maniacal laugh.

Sandman

Potential Sandman tease in the trailer (Image via Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios)

Furthermore, a shot of the trailer showed sand taking some shape or form. This could be Flint Marko from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 (2007).

Peter interrupts Doctor Strange's spell

Doctor Strange performing the spell in the trailer (Image via Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios)

The trailer seemingly establishes that Peter distracting Strange when he performs the spell causes the multiverse to converge.

This could be a misdirection; the real reason for the convergence of the multiverse could be Wanda (aka Scarlet Witch), seen exploring the Darkhold at the end of WandaVision.

Theory #1: Peter tries to help the villains get home

Doctor Strange stopping Peter by pushing him into the astral realm (Image via Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios)

As the film's title suggests, No Way Home could refer to the characters from other Earths not being able to return after the convergence of the multiverse.

Furthermore, Peter Parker is seen with a mystical box when he gets pushed into his astral form by Doctor Strange.

It can be theorized that the box is in some way associated with the fate of the villains from other Earths. All the villains teased in the trailer were previously assumed to be dead in their original movies. Being the innocent hero, Peter might have pitied them and decided to help them survive (against the wishes of Doctor Strange) after Stephen tries to fix the multiverse.

Theory #2: Mephisto

Potential Mephisto Easter eggs (image via Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to take some inspiration from the One More Day (2007) four-part comic series where Spider-Man makes a "deal with the devil" with Mephisto to bring back Aunt May.

In the movie, Peter can choose to have a similar deal to save someone.

Despite all the revelations, Sony/Marvel is expected to play their cards "close to the chest." This could likely result in future Spider-Man: No Way Home trailers not revealing the potential involvement of Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield in the field.

