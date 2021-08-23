Spider-Man: No Way Home toys and trailer leak sends fans into a frenzy

The teaser trailer for the third standalone Spider-Man film in the MCU has been long-awaited by fans. While Sony Pictures Entertainment is yet to officially release the trailer, in a significant surprise to fans, an unfinished version of the trailer leaked online on August 23.

The leaked footage, combined with previous leaks of toy merchandise, gave away lots of vital information regarding the plot points of the highly anticipated movie. However, Sony quickly jumped into the action and issued several DMCA takedowns (copyright strikes) to most sources that uploaded the trailer on platforms like YouTube and Twitter.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home LEGO leak (Image via Movie Blog/LEGO, and Marvel)

In July, the LEGO set box merch of the film contained graphics that showcased the web-slinger’s new suit in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Furthermore, confirmation from cast members like Alfred Molina and Jamie Fox has already assured fans that the latest film will heavily feature multiverse elements along with their respective versions of villains, Doc Ock and Electro.

Note: This article contains severe spoilers for the upcoming official trailer and the movie. Proceed only if okay with it.

Here’s how fans reacted to the leaked trailer footage and toy leak of Spider-Man: No Way Home

The reported toy leak seemingly showcased Tobey McGuire’s Spider-Man in the film. However, no trusted source has confirmed the toy leaks as of writing.

The leaked action figure allegedly showcases Tobey McGuire’s early 2000s era Spider-Man with the original suit design. If true, the toy leak would confirm his return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

kevin feige when he starts to fire everyone working at marvel after the ‘spider-man: no way home’ trailer leaked: pic.twitter.com/PizmJZDWjV — aMucc (@amurkymuc) August 22, 2021

#SpiderManNoWayHome

After the leaked trailer Marvel be like : pic.twitter.com/FQL3c84B1R — Ahnaf Abtahi Fahid (@fahid_ahnaf) August 23, 2021

Tom Holland realizing he wasn't the one who leaked the Spiderman No Way Home trailer pic.twitter.com/Ci23uq1t1C — ara | bkg💥 (@heyitsaraaaa) August 22, 2021

#SpiderManNoWayHome

Kevin feige looking why spiderman no way home is trending pic.twitter.com/cEuskknT54 — Onsadreams (@JVesoe) August 23, 2021

Sony when the leaker dropped the trailer before they did: #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/6m1fEzwr3M — Devin (@DevinScott64) August 23, 2021

Kevin Feige explaining to that poor soul why he must die after leaking the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer pic.twitter.com/W3YzIXhgpj — ᴇᴅɢᴀʀ (@edckbar) August 22, 2021

The previous LEGO set graphic showcased Doctor Strange, whose appearance is seemingly confirmed with the leaked footage. Several fans who reuploaded the video on Twitter had to face removals which stated:

“The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner.”

Meanwhile, Spider-Man star Tom Holland shared a cryptic message on his Instagram story, which read:

“YOU AIN’T READY!”

Tom Holland's Instagram Story. (Image via: Instagram/tomholland2013)

The post further hyped the movie’s long-awaited trailer, as it insinuated that fans might not be ready to watch the trailer for the upcoming film yet.

Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield are expected to reprise their roles as Peter Parker, alongside MCU’s Tom Holland. Spider-Man: No Way Home is rumored to have the “variants” of the character from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (2002-2007) and Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man (2012-2014).

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently expected to be released exclusively in theaters on December 17.

