Everything to know about recently announced DCEU x HBO Max films for 2021 and beyond

Since last year, DC content under Warner Bros. (Warner Media) has been propelling ahead with their streaming platform HBO Max. In 2020, WB announced that they would be releasing their 2021 lineup of movies in both theaters and on HBO Max for a 31-day streaming window.

The studio is choosing a separate direction from Marvel by having both standalone as well as DCEU movies of the same character simultaneously. Both such content will be available on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. has gotten its fair share of criticism from fans regarding the lack of a better interconnected and planned approach to DCEU ever since the theatrical cut of Justice League was released in 2016. However, in its new approach, the studio has announced several HBO Max projects for both existing and new characters in the DCEU.

All upcoming DCEU x HBO Max projects announced

In 2020 and 2021, WB announced several projects in development for HBO Max, with characters from and outside of the DCEU continuity. These characters include Blue Beetle, Batgirl, Black Canary, and more.

Batgirl

I am BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon, your #Batgirl ! I cannot believeeee what I’m writing rn… THANK YOU DC for welcoming to the family! I’m ready to give her all I’ve got! 🦇💜✨ https://t.co/muq9GuVVk6 — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) July 21, 2021

On July 21, The Wrap broke the news that Leslie Grace (of 2021's In the Heights fame) would be portraying Batgirl/Barbara Gordon.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (of 2020's Bad Boys for Life fame) will be directing this film, while Cristina Hodson (of 2020's Birds of Prey fame) will be writing it.

The movie is set within the DCEU timeline, which would likely make her the daughter of Jim Gordon, played by J K Simmons. Batgirl is expected to be released on HBO Max in late 2022 or early 2023.

Val-Zod

Michael B. Jordan and Val-Zod in the comics (Image via Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP and Detective Comics)

On July 23, Collider reported that actor Michael B. Jordan is producing the Black Superman, Val-Zod, HBO Max project. The report also stated that Jordan's production house has already hired a writer for the limited series.

The film series will be based on comics of the Black Superman from Earth 2. Furthermore, this movie will be separate from that of JJ Abrams' one.

So thrilled by the collider news that #MichaelBJordan may still have a shot with his #ValZod’s #Superman project!!!

And what better, as it’s reportedly a limited series for #HBOMax!!!

So much potential. Specially after #SupermanAndLois.#Supes finally fully explored as he should! pic.twitter.com/7PwMnE6TU6 — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) July 23, 2021

This project might not explicitly be in the DCEU. However, with the upcoming Flash movie expected to set up the DC multiverse in live-action, it is plausible to expect this version of Superman interacting with Henry Cavill's Clark Kent and other DCEU actors.

The movie is not expected to hit HBO Max before 2023.

Blue Beetle

Xolo Maridueña will reportedly be cast as Blue Beetle (Image via: Instagram/disko_d. and xolo_mariduena, DC Comics)

On August 2, The Wrap confirmed Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña is negotiating with Warner Bros. to portray the Latino superhero in an HBO Max film. The report also confirmed Puerto Rican filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto (of 2018's Charm City Kings fame) is slated to take the helm of directing the movie.

The movie also inspires more diversity in productions by having Mexican-native Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (of 2019's Miss Bala fame).

The Blue Beetle is expected to be released by 2023 or beyond.

Black Canary

Guess the Canary is out of the cage! 🤪 So excited to finally embark on this adventure with my creative soul sis @MishaGreen. 🖤💛 #blackcanary #dinahlance #lettttssssssgoooooo ahhhhhhhhh!!!!! https://t.co/GocuNdEn6E — jurnee smollett (@jurneesmollett) August 20, 2021

On August 21, Lovecraft Country star Jurnee Smollett confirmed that she would reprise her role as Dinah Lance (Black Canary) in an upcoming HBO Max movie featuring the titular character. Lovecraft Country showrunner and writer Misha Green is also confirmed to pen the script for the film.

The Black Canary is also expected to be released in 2023 or beyond.

Zatanna (Potentially for HBO Max)

The powerful and fan-favorite sorceress from DC has also been confirmed to have her own solo live-action project. English actress and filmmaker Emerald Fennell has been tied to writing the project and potentially directing it.

However, no casting news for the titular character has yet been confirmed. The movie has also not yet been confirmed exclusively for HBO Max.

Furthermore, a Supergirl movie (starring Sasha Calle) is also rumored to be in development.

Other exclusive HBO Max projects include the Peacemaker series, Gotham PD series, The Amazons series, and a Green Lantern series (that will be in the same continuity as the expected film), which is also in the early stages of development for the platform.

More confirmation on these projects is expected at DC FanDome 2021 (slated to be held on October 16).

Edited by Ravi Iyer