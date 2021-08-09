Top 21 famous actors and actresses who have portrayed both MCU and DCEU characters

With MCU's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series director James Gunn's DC film "The Suicide Squad," fans saw several MCU actors portray DC characters in the new movie.

Several actors who had previously portrayed DC characters have played Marvel characters at the very beginning of the MCU. Actors like Josh Brolin played "Jonnah Hex (2010)" and cameoed as Thanos (in 2012's The Avengers).

Meanwhile, Tommy Lee Jones, who played Harvey Dent (in 1995's "Batman Forever"), also played Colonel Phillips (in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger"). However, only a few actors and actresses specifically appeared in both MCU and DCEU.

While many actors are shared between these cinematic universes, James Gunn is the only director to be confirmed to return to the MCU and DCEU.

Here are the top actors and actresses who have played recognizable characters in both MCU and DCEU movies:

21. Nathan Fillion:

Nathan Fillion's character in "Guardians of the Galaxy," and "The Suicide Squad." (Image via: Marvel Studios, and Warner Bros./ DC)

The "Castle" star recently appeared in Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," where he played the "TDK (The Detachable Kid)" in the DCEU. The actor also played another comic-book character in MCU's "Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)," directed by James Gunn. Fillion voices the "Monstrous Inmate" in GoG (2014) at "The Kyln."

20. Russel Crowe:

Russel Crow in "Man of Steel." (Image via: Warner Bros./ DC)

This legendary actor appeared as Superman's biological father "Jor-El" in Zack Snyder's 2013 film "Man of Steel," the first DCEU film. The 57-year old star is also set to appear in the upcoming MCU film "Thor: Love and Thunder" as Zeus.

19. Wunmi Mosaku:

Wunmi Mosaku in "Batman V Superman," and in "Loki." (Image via: Warner Bros./ DC, and Marvel Studios)

This Nigerian born British actress appeared in "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" as Kahina Ziri, a Nairomian woman who Lex Luthor coerced to testify against Superman in front of the US Congress falsely.

Wunmi was also recently a part of the MCU Disney+ series, "Loki," where she played a TVA employee, "Hunter B-15."

18. J.K. Simmons:

J.K. Simmons in "Justice League," and in "Spider-Man: Far From Home." (Image via: Warner Bros./ DC, and Marvel Studios/Sony)

The Oscar-winning actor is recognized for his iconic portrayal of J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi's original "Spider-Man" trilogy (2002-2007). Simmons portrayed the MCU variant of Jameson in 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

In 2016, the 66-year old actor also portrayed Commissioner Jim Gordon in the theatrical release of "Justice League."

17. David Harbour:

The "Stranger Things" star appeared in a minor role as Dexter Tolliver (National Security Advisor to the President) in 2016's "Suicide Squad."

In 2021, Harbour starred alongside Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and Rachel Weisz in "Black Widow" as the "Red Guardian."

16. Randall Park:

The "Fresh off the Boat" star was first seen in "Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)" as FBI agent Jimmy Woo. That same year, Park portrayed Dr. Stephen Shin in "Aquaman."

Randall Park returned as Jimmy Woo in the MCU on the Disney+ series, "WandaVision."

15. Florence Kasumba:

Kasumba in "Wonder Woman," and in "Black Panther." (Image via: Warner Bros./ DC, and Marvel Studios)

The actress first appeared in MCU's "Captain America: Civil War (2016)" as the Dora Milaje named 'Ayo.' Florence reprised the role in "Black Panther (2018)" as well as "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2021)."

In 2017, she also played an Amazonian named Senator Acantha in DCEU's "Wonder Woman."

Furthermore, Florence Kasumba is set to return as 'Ayo' in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

14. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje:

Agbaje portrayed "Algrim / Kurse" in 2013's "Thor: The Dark World" and also appeared as "Killer Croc" in 2016's "Suicide Squad."

13. Scoot McNairy:

The "Argo (2012)" star appeared in "Marvel One-Shot: All Hail the King" short film as 'Ten-Rings' member Jackson Norris. He also appeared in "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)" as a Wayne Enterprise employee Wallace Keefe, who was manipulated by Lex Luthor into giving a statement against Superman in court.

12. Djimon Hounsou:

Hounsou in "Guardians of the Galaxy," and in "Shazam." (Image via: Marvel Studios, and Warner Bros./ DC)

The Beninese-American actor has appeared in multiple MCU and DCEU films. The "Blood Diamond" star first appeared in "Guardians of the Galaxy (2016)" as Korath the Pursuer and reprised this role in 2019's "Captain Marvel" as well.

Hounsou also voiced King Ricou in "Aquaman (2018)" and also portrayed the Wizard Shazam in "Shazam (2019)."

11. Callan Mulvey:

Mulvey in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," and in "BvS." (Image via: Marvel Studios, and Warner Bros./ DC)

This actor played Anatoli Knyazev (KGBeast) in "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)." Callan also appeared as sleeper Hydra operative Jack Rollins in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)" and "Avengers: Endgame (2019)."

10. Laurence Fishburne:

Lawrence in "Man of Steel" and in "Ant-Man and the Wasp." (Image via: Warner Bros./ DC, and Marvel Studio

Fishburne is no stranger to comic-book roles, having voiced the "Silver Surfer" in 2007's "Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer." In 2013, the actor portrayed Daily Planet editor Perry White in "Man of Steel." He reprised the role in "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)."

The actor also appeared in MCU's "Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)" as Dr. Bill Foster (Goliath).

9. Zachary Levi:

The "Tangled (2010)" star Zachary Levi portrayed Fandral of Warrior Three (Thor's Asgardian friends). Levi then starred in the titular role in "Shazam (2019)."

8. Sylvester Stallone:

The iconic action star has collaborated with James Gunn twice in his films, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2016)" as Ravager captain Stakar Ogord, and in the recent "The Suicide Squad" as Nanaue (King Shark).

7. Michael Rooker:

Like Stallone, Rooker also portrayed a Ravager Yondu Udonta in the "GoG" series and appeared in Savant's brief role in "The Suicide Squad."

6. Sean Gunn:

James Gunn's brother, Sean, appeared in multiple roles in the "GoG" series and "The Suicide Squad." In the MCU, he did the motion-capture for Rocket Racoon and portrayed a Ravager, Kraglin. While in "The Suicide Squad," Gunn did the motion-capture for Weasel and portrayed "Calendar Man."

5. Taika Waititi:

The "Thor: Ragnarok" director appeared as Korg in the MCU and recently appeared in "The Suicide Squad" as Ratcatcher 1.

4. Idris Elba:

Elba in "Thor," and in "The Suicide Squad." (Image via: Marvel Studios, and Warner Bros./ DC)

The actor recently portrayed Robert DuBois (Bloodsport) in "The Suicide Squad." He has also appeared as Heimdall in MCU in the 'Thor' series.

3. Michael Keaton:

This iconic actor garnered fame as the caped crusader in Tim Burton's "The Batman (1989)." Keaton is again set to appear as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming DCEU film "The Flash."

In 2017, he played Adrian Toomes, AKA The Vulture, in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

2. David Dastmalchian:

This 44-year old star has appeared in several DC properties. He was recently seen as the Polka-Dot Man (Abner Krill) in "The Suicide Squad." The actor has also portrayed Kurt in the "Ant-Man" series.

1. Jared Leto:

The singer and actor has portrayed the "clown prince of Gotham" in 2016's "Suicide Squad." Leto is also set to appear as and in "Morbius".

More such actors who have been in both DCEU and MCU roles are expected to emerge as both cinematic universes progress with interconnected film series.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod