"Venom: Let There Be Carnage - Official Trailer 2" breakdown: Easter Eggs explained, theories, and what to expect

The second trailer for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” gave fans a more focused look at the infamous antagonist duo of “Carnage” and “Cletus Kasady.”

The sequel to 2018’s “Venom” is set to be released on September 24th in theaters exclusively.Venom 2 is directed by Andy Serkis (who will be playing Alfred in Matt Reeves The Batman). Serkis, while speaking to IGN, said:

"With all symbiotes, they reflect the person who is their host. So the darkness of Carnage, the playfulness, the wit, the strangeness. Cletus has a real intelligence and… a real sense of humor, and we wanted to reflect that in the symbiote that is linked to him.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will also have new cast members other than Woody Harrelson (playing Cletus Kasady/Carnage). Naomi Harris will be playing Shriek, while Stephen Graham will play Detective Mulligan.

Here are all the things that the “Venom: Let There Be Carnage - Official Trailer 2” teased and the theories those spawned:

Cletus Kasady gives Eddie Brock information about his previous murders

Eddie at the digging site in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." (Image via: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

In what has been teased since the previous movie's post-credit scene, Cletus requested Eddie Brock’s visit to San Quentin prison.

Andy Serkis has confirmed that the sequel is set around 1 or 1.5 years after the previous film, suggesting that Eddie might have covered Kasady as a reporter. The previous trailer had established that Kasady is being executed.

The serial killer confessed a few more crimes to Brock before his death sentence. The new trailer shows a glimpse of a digging site that the police have locked down. This could be the place where Kasady hid his victims’ bodies.

Prison Scene

Woody Harrelson's Cletus' prison unform (in the trailer), and Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." (image via: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Cletus is seen behind bars in another prison in the second trailer, which might be where he is taken to be executed. Kasady is wearing the same prison uniform as Jared Leto’s Michael Morbius and Michael Keaton’s “Adrian Toomes” (as shown in the “Morbius” trailer).

Thus, the prison could perhaps be the same prison in New York where Toomes and Mac Gargan (potentially “Scorpion”) were seen.

Shriek and Carnage

Cletus and Shriek burning down Ravencroft Insitution. (Image via: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Naomi Harris plays Shriek, also known as Frances Louise Barrison or Sandra Deel. In the comics, Shriek and Cletus Kasady (Carnage) are romantic interests.

It is apparent from the new trailer that Kasady, after escaping his execution as Carnage, goes back to Ravencroft Institution to break out Shriek. Ravencroft Institution was where Cletus and Shriek were being kept. In the comics, the New York-based institution is for the criminally insane, like DC’s Arkham Asylum.

In another shot from the trailer, the duo can be seen setting fire to the place.

Shriek:

Shriek in "The Ultimate Spider-Man", and Shriek (played by Naomi Harris) in the trailer. (Image via: DisneyXD/ Marvel, and Sony Pictures Entertainment)

As mentioned before, Naomi Harris is playing Shriek. In the comics, the character is a mutant who has the power of sonic beam and telekinesis.

Absolute Carnage:

Cletus at the church in the trailer. (Image via: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The latest trailer also showcases Cletus in a church, which could be a reference to Cult of Knull from the comics. This cult was a group of individuals who worshiped an ancient god named Knull. The cult members were once turned into spawns of Carnage in the Absolute Carnage comic issues.

The Absolute Carnage storyline, which is what the film is expected to be based on, can also refer to the couple, Cortland Kasady (Cletus’ ancestor from the 1600s) and Molly Ravencroft (Cortland’s partner, who established the Ravencroft homestead).

Toxin:

Detective Mulligan in Venom 2, and Toxin in the comics. (Image via: Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Marvel Comics)

The previous trailer prominently showcased a detective named Mulligan. The character played by Stephen Graham could very well be Patrick Mulligan from the comics. Patrick merges with a spawn of the Carnage symbiote called Toxin in 2004 Venom Vs. Carnage Vol 1 #2 comic.

The other Easter eggs and references included Cletus targeting Eddie’s ex-girlfriend, Anne Weying, and an obvious mockery of the Hulk’s shyness in the Avengers: Infinity War. Venom: Let There Be Carnage - Official Trailer 2 gave a very polished look at the long-awaited antagonist, Carnage.

The trailer released by Sony gave a moderate sense of satisfaction to the fans, who are still waiting for any footage of the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home movie.

