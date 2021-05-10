Is Carnage stronger than Venom? Marvel’s Venom sequel has fans wondering who is the stronger Symbiote

Earlier today, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the second trailer for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”, the sequel to the 2018 hit-movie "Venom".

The movie features Tom Hardy in the lead role as Eddie Brock/Venom, with Woody Harrelson playing the role of Cletus Kasady/Carnage. Carnage was revealed in "Venom’s" post-credit scene and hinted at his appearance in the sequel.

The movie does not have a confirmed release date but is set to be released in theaters in September 2021. This article attempts to answer a common question fans have: Is Carnage stronger than Venom?

The new trailer, which was released earlier today, does not give any indication of who the stronger symbiote is between Venom and Carnage. Both can be described as “sentient alien symbiotes” who have a liquid-like form and survive by bonding with a living host. The new trailer can be seen below.

As can be seen, the trailer follows a humorous undertone and exposes Venom’s disastrous cooking skills towards the beginning. Later, Woody Harrelson can be seen as Cletus Kasady being surgically imbued with a green substance, this could also be Cletus Kasady's execution via lethal injection, leading to his transformation into Carnage. The trailer also shows off his destructive form and powers.

From a visual analysis, Carnage does seem to be the stronger being between the two. However, a more detailed analysis would involve looking at the history of the two characters.

In the movie, a bio-probe returns to Earth with four samples of symbiotic lifeforms. Venom is one of them, and goes on to strike a deal with Eddie Brock to spare Earth and then eventually kills off another symbiote Riot.

In the comics, it is a fact that the symbiote’s powers depends upon its relationship with the host. Also in the comics, Carnage took his current form after merging with the symbiote Venom’s offspring during a prison breakout.

The movie trailer has virtually confirmed this will not be the case in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage". Cletus Kasady was a serial-killer and had strong psychotic tendencies that were further amplified when he merged with Venom’s symbiote offspring, Carnage.

#Venom is actually the weakest symbiote because he was the first of the bloodline. The offspring of a symbiote is significantly stronger than its predecessor. So, in the next movie when Venom vs Carnage, Venom is basically fighting his own 'son'. — Syamil Rusdi (@syamilrusdi) October 6, 2018

Yeah, pretty much lol. It's also why Carnage is stronger than Spider-Man and Venom combined. pic.twitter.com/zOKJ4ZcWyP — Dorian Cantu (@DorianCantu) December 24, 2018

While Carnage’s major aim in the movies is obviously destructive, although unconfirmed for the time being, he can be expected to have a strong bond with Kasady. This in turn means that he should be a much stronger alien symbiote than Venom. The first movie has already shed light on the various ways in which Eddie Brock and Venom do not share the same kind of principles.

Venom’s sense of right and wrong is virtually non-existent, something which appears to be true as far as “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is concerned as well. Eddie Brock has to advise and keep Venom in check because the symbiote can be destructively violent on his own accord.

If Brock shared more psychological similarities with his alien symbiote, his powers would have been more pronounced. Hence, it appears safe to assume that Carnage will be the stronger of the two beings in the upcoming movie as well.

However, fans will be dejected by the fact that the new trailer does not point towards the rumored appearance of Marvel and Tom Holland's version of Spider-Man.