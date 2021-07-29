'Shang-Chi' "Need" teaser promo spawns new theory about "Ten Rings" : Easter eggs and theories explained.

As fans await Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, Marvel studios have dropped another Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings promo trailer teaser titled, Need. The title could reference Shang-Chi’s father, Mandarin/Wen-Wu’s need for his son to take over his mantle.

The official description of the promo on YouTube included Wen-Wu’s speech to Shang-Chi,

“You can’t outrun your destiny.”

This refers to Shang-Chi’s ‘need’ to not follow in his father’s footsteps.

While the trailer makes no new revelations, certain glimpses in the teaser trailer spawn further theories about the movie. These theories speculate over how Shang-Chi acquires some of the rings to fight against his father and also the role of Michelle Yeoh’s character, ‘Jiang Nan.’

Here are the easter eggs and theories from the “Need | Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” teaser.

Abomination’s new look.

Abomination in the teaser and comics. (Image via: Marvel Studios)

The new clip contained a better shot of Abomination from his fight with Wong in the tournament. Abomination (Emil Blonsky, played by Tim Roth) was seen to have fin-like ears, which is a direct reference to the character’s look from the comics.

The new look is different from the one fans saw in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, where the character was last seen and presumed dead.

Why is Wong fighting in the tournament?

Abomination Vs Wong. (Image via: Marvel Studios)

In an interview with SYFY Wire, Benedict Wong talked about his return as ‘Wong’ in “Shang-Chi.”

He said,

“When Shang-Chi was happening, I was so pleased that it was happening, but I was a little kind of crestfallen (that) I wasn’t a part of it. And then the call [from Marvel Studios] came. And I was like, Yes!”

In Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Wong was seen to be borderline broke, not even having enough money for a sandwich. While Stephen Strange (Doctor Strange) may have more than enough fortune as a former neurosurgeon, Wong did not have such opportunities to amass wealth.

This is one possible explanation for why Wong needs to fight in the “Mortal Kombat” style tournament to gain a sum of money.

Sharing the “Ten Rings” of powers.

'Shang-Chi' vs "The Mandarin" in the trailer. (Image via: Marvel Studios)

The shot of Shang-Chi using the “ten rings” was showcased in the first teaser trailer. The Need teaser further shows Shang-Chi and Mandarin (Wen-Wu) using five rings each. This is perhaps during a training session between Shang-Chi and his father.

Later on, in one of the final moments, it is seen that Shang-Chi is trying to snatch the rest of the rings from his father.

The Valley of the Sleeping Dragon + Valley of the Spirits + K’un-Lun.

K'un-Lun in the comics. (Image via: Marvel Comics)

Marvel has been known to combine certain characters from the comics to build a new one. In the Loki series, the character of Sylvie was an amalgamation of Lady Loki, Sylvie Hushton, and Ikol Loki from the comics.

It is theorized that Marvel is doing the same thing with the ancient island shown in the Shang-Chi trailers.

In an interview with Collider, actress Michelle Yeoh mentioned that her character in Shang-Chi is the guardian of an ancient city. This makes it plausible that she could be talking about K’un-Lun.

In the comics, Valley of the Sleeping Dragon or Valley of the Spirits exists as locations in the normal plane, while K’un-Lun is a mystical “heavenly city” that exists in another dimension.

If true, this could also hint at a potential association between MCU’s Iron Fist and Shang-Chi.

The new teaser footage hypes up Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings even more. The debut of the titular character and the "true" Mandarin in MCU, has fans excited for September 3 when the film releases.

Edited by Siddharth Satish