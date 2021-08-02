Why is Carnage red? Release date, cast, R-Rating and all you need to know about Venom: Let there be Carnage

While fans await Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, Sony has dropped another official trailer for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” on August 2nd. Although glimpses of the notorious symbiote were seen in the first trailer, the new footage gives fans a better look at Woody Harrelson’s Carnage.

The sequel to the 2018 hit film “Venom” is releasing on September 24th in theaters exclusively. Unlike Disney’s (Marvel) simultaneous theatrical and streaming releases, the decision for theatrical release only is because Sony does not have a streaming platform yet.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is directed by Andy Serkis (of “Planet of the Apes” series fame). The film is credited with its story written by the lead actor Tom Hardy (who also plays Eddie Brock/Venom) and Kelly Marcel (who also wrote the screenplay).

Who is Carnage?

Carnage in comics, and in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." (Image via: Marvel Comics, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The symbiote, known as Carnage, is an asexually produced offspring of Venom. This comic-book origin technically makes Venom the father of Carnage, referred to in the comics multiple times.

In 2004’s “Venom Vs. Carnage Vol 1 #1” comic, Carnage says:

“I feel nothing but cold empty contempt. I hate you, daddy (while referring to Venom).”

Venom (with his primary host, Eddie Brock) is mostly labeled as an anti-hero. Meanwhile, Carnage (who has serial killer Cletus Kasidy as the host) is extremely sinister and dangerous.

Carnage and Venom, who are from an alien race called Klyntar, differ in certain physical abilities. The red symbiote is much stronger than Venom, as established in “Amazing Spider-Man #361” by writer David Michelinie.

The symbiote is also much more resilient to separation from its host (Cletus Kasidy) as it is merged with Cletus’ bloodstream. Furthermore, Carnage also has heightened reaction and sense, along with regeneration.

Why is Carnage red? Comic-book origins and clues in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” official trailer 2.

Carnage in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." (Image via: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

In the comics, namely 1991’s “Amazing Spider-Man Vol 1 #344,” it was established that the spawn of Venom entered Cletus Kasady’s body through a wound in his hand. This enabled the symbiote to “merge” with his bloodstream. Unlike Venom and other symbiotes, Carnage is red and black as it is linked with Kasady’s bloodstream.

The official trailer shows Cletus biting Eddy from behind bars when the former visits him at the Ravencroft Institute (The Vault). This is perhaps how an offspring of Venom ends up in the location and ultimately makes its way to Kasady.

Cletus' hand in the trailer. (Image via: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

A later shot in the trailer also showcased a wound on the serial killer’s hand, which may have been hinting at Carnage’s comic-book origin.

Will “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” be R-Rated?

We’re finally going to see Carnage in live action. He’s looks so good! #Carnage pic.twitter.com/vbAq6i5ywH — The Cinematic Universe 🍥 (@TheRealTCU) August 2, 2021

Ever since Carnage was teased in the 2018 film’s end-credit scene, fans have voiced their opinions about the need for an R-Rating in the sequel. In an interview with Cinemblend in 2019, Venom producer Matt Tolmach had hinted at the possibility of the sequel being Rated-R.

He said:

“I think what Joker does is it tells you that you can succeed...but for a long time, that was considered totally forbidden... So you know, I think it’s the greatest thing in the world that R-rated movies are being embraced by massive audiences.”

However, based on the footage from the trailer, the film seems to be right on the edge of how gruesome it can be with a PG-13 rating.

Edited by Gautham Balaji