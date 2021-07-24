Fans rejoice as Michael B. Jordan set to helm Black Superman "Val-Zod" HBO Max limited series 

According to Collider, Michael B. Jordan is producing a Black Superman “Val-Zod” HBO Max project. As per the report, MBJ’s production house has already hired a writer for the limited series. While it is apparent that the “Creed” star will be producing the project, it is unclear whether he will be starring as Val-Zod.

Meanwhile, “Star Trek (2009)” director JJ Abrams has been involved with a similar project featuring a Black Superman since December 2020. The reports state that WB has greenlit both projects featuring “Black Superman.”

In May 2021, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) broke the news that Abrams will not be directing the project. Instead, WB will hire a Black director. The movie will have “Black Panther” comics writer, Nehisi Coates, writing the script.

How are the two “Black Superman” projects different

It was also reported that the movie produced by JJ Abrams will have a theatrical release and will follow a black Clark Kent as “Superman.”

While Michael B Jordan’s “Val-Zod” Superman is based on a different character, who made his debut in 2014’s Earth 2 #19. The character has been predominantly black since his debut.

Val Zod's origin in the comics

Val-Zod in the comics (Image via Detective Comics/ DC)

The character is the second person in the comics to take the mantle of Superman. In the comics, Zod is the foster brother of Earth-2 Kal-El (who is also known as Clark Kent). Just like Prime Earth's Superman, Val was sent to Earth-2 when his home planet, Krypton, was destroyed. He also has associations with Kara Zor-El (Supergirl, also from Earth 2).

Val Zod has the same powers and abilities as that of Prime Earth Superman (Clark Kent/Kal El). Furthermore, he has a genius-level intellect and vast Kryptonian knowledge.

Fans react to Michael B. Jordan’s Black Superman “Val-Zod” project

The HBO Max project, currently being written and developed by Outlier Society (Michael’s production house), is not yet confirmed as a movie or a limited series. The project is rumored to be set in Earth 2 universe, which is where the upcoming “Batman (2022)” is expected to set in.

I really hope they cancel the black clark kent movie, because there's no reason for it to get made when there are actual characters like Val zod who is getting his own movie according to @Collider !! And also if you are making it as a movie, put it on theatres!! pic.twitter.com/SWUQIP12KY — Jake (@Hawkmansworld) July 23, 2021

thank god its val zod and not a race bent clark https://t.co/d8dmAA5429 — kon • watch masters of the universe revelation (@konshideout) July 23, 2021

So thrilled by the collider news that #MichaelBJordan may still have a shot with his #ValZod’s #Superman project!!!

And what better, as it’s reportedly a limited series for #HBOMax!!!

So much potential. Specially after #SupermanAndLois.#Supes finally fully explored as he should! pic.twitter.com/7PwMnE6TU6 — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) July 23, 2021

okay so one is a race bent clark and the other is val zod...what's the plan here? https://t.co/hf2lNlLaPR — kon • watch masters of the universe revelation (@konshideout) July 23, 2021

Funny how instead of shelving Superman after the JL fiasco WB was like aite here we have:



-Theatrical Supergirl in The Flash and potential spinoff film

-Val Zod HBO Max Limited Series

-Abrams/Coates film

-Superman & Lois

-Superman animated series

-The possibility of Cavill cameo — barry (@gojirising) July 23, 2021

so Blue Beetle, Static Shock, Batgirl and now Val-Zod.

All of them on HBOMax hmmmmm 🤨 — advit² (@addyvit) July 23, 2021

With all these Superman projects being made such as Superman and Lois, MBJ’s Val Zod, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, JJ’s Superman film, Superman fans are eating good. We are getting so many amazing Superman representation. Really hope Henry Cavill makes a return as Superman too https://t.co/1BjO0aotIl — Kevin Yu 🍥 (@KevinYu1218) July 23, 2021

I honestly want to know what goes through their heads when they come up with stuff like this. A Val Zod theatrical movie would be fine. — Mercury |BLM| (@TylerAn34844617) July 23, 2021

-Superman film featuring a black Clark Kent

-Val-Zod project

-Batgirl movie not connected to anything else

-69 year old Batman being brought back purely for nostalgia

-Batman movie not connected to anything else

-GL HBO Max project by Geoff Johns

-Still no Cavill movie



WTF?? — T (@UsUnitedJustice) July 24, 2021

From the Tweets mentioned above, it is apparent that most fans prefer the “Val Zod” version of Superman over the race-bent Clark Kent black Superman. In February 2021, some fans were outraged on hearing that DCEU’s Superman, played by Henry Cavill, is slated to be replaced by Michael B. Jordan.

