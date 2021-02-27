Fans label Henry Cavill the "perfect Superman", as Michael B Jordan is rumoured to replace him in JJ Abrams reboot

Fans of the DC Extended Universe's (DCEU's) Superman, Henry Cavill, have come out in hordes to pay tribute to his portrayal of the Man of Steel. This is amid rumours of him being replaced by "Creed" actor Michael B. Jordan in JJ Abrams' upcoming Superman reboot.

Recently, Twitter users had a meltdown after news of a Superman reboot broke online. The project is being produced by JJ Abrams of "Star Wars" fame and is being written by author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates.

According to Deadline, Henry Cavill is reportedly eager to get back into the suit. However, according to recent reports, the chances of him donning the red cape once again are bleak, as the studio is determined to pursue a Black Superman story, with Michael B. Jordan being the rumoured frontrunner.

UPDATE: According to reports, it's Warner Bros. and DC Films' "intent" to introduce a Black Superman, and Michael B. Jordan is obviously high on the list of candidates. https://t.co/6dgXNN3eKv pic.twitter.com/sKnqsiKBfq — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) February 26, 2021

Michael B. Jordan tried to develop a Black Superman project when he first arrived to the studio with his deal in 2019 but that did not go very far at the time, according to sources. It is possible that the studio could return to him to star down the line. https://t.co/0Z38vfs5eH — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) February 26, 2021

While the possibility of Michael B. Jordan portraying either Calvin Ellis or Val- Zod is certainly exciting, DCEU fans do not want this to happen at the expense of Henry Cavill being recast.

As a result, Henry Cavill has been trending on Twitter ever since, with several fans labelling him the ideal Superman, who doesn't deserve to be recast.

Twitter reacts to Michael B. Jordan possibly replacing Henry Cavill as Superman

The major reason why fans are unhappy at the potential recasting of Henry Cavill is because they believe that he is a natural fit for the role, having been the constant bright spark existing in an inconsistent DCEU Universe.

The 37-year old British actor has garnered a cult following with his performances as Clark Kent/ Superman in Man of Steel, Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

He is all set to reprise his role as the last son of Krypton in Zack Snyder's highly anticipated Snyder Cut. However, his future after the Snyder Cut now seems to be up in the air, following rumours of a potential recast doing the rounds online.

Andres Muschietti's The Flash (2022) is most likely going to introduce the DC multi-verse with both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck attached to star as The Dark Knight.

This also ties into the theory that Michael B. Jordan could perhaps essay the role of Superman in Matt Reeves' Universe, where Robert Pattinson is set to play The Batman:

Robert Pattinson as Batman and Michael B Jordan as Superman pic.twitter.com/yIy1myw5lI — Anthony S (@StraderZane) February 26, 2021

Henry Cavill can continue playing Kal El in the DCEU, Michael B Jordan could play Val Zod in the Matt Reeves universe — Luke (@qLxke_) February 26, 2021

Keeping this in mind, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions, as they raised a burning question: Why should Henry Cavill be recast when two Supermen can coexist at the same time?

I'm alright with the idea of casting Michael B Jordan as Superman. But please make it another timeline and don't ruin the Snyder-verse. For us the #HenryCavillSuperman is the only timeline we want right now 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/FvfTv4OgEg — Timestream (@Th3wond3rkid) February 27, 2021

Henry Cavill is our one and only Superman#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/9CDR0O93lS — Best of Henry Cavill (@besthenrycavill) February 26, 2021

IF THEY RECAST HENRY CAVILL AS SUPERMAN IM GONNA LOSE IT pic.twitter.com/B02hlIuCi5 — Selina (@ECNALHANID) February 26, 2021

In case I had to make it clear, Henry Cavill is Superman. Mine, and ours #HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/dxAq9QMkwo — JΩey MΩrenΩ the FandΩm Ωrphan (@Joebear94) February 26, 2021

I don’t mind a POC SUPERMAN. That is part of the overall mythology of the character. & yes, I agree that the different versions of SUPERMAN can exist in different media and even movies at the same time. THE POINT IS THAT HENRY CAVILL’S ARC IS NOT COMPLETE! #cavillismysuperman pic.twitter.com/pHr32Tja0U — Poindexter Lounge (@poindxterlounge) February 27, 2021

I don’t want a new Superman give me Henry Cavill as Superman #HenryCavill pic.twitter.com/uZpxkmOcIg — Allison the disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) February 26, 2021

Henry Cavill will always be the best #Superman ever.

Deal with it Warner. pic.twitter.com/vMh2JgO0Wq — Sergio Cavill (@HenryCav69) February 26, 2021

Man Of Steel is One of the BEST Comic Books and Superman Movies ever Made. Henry Cavill was Perfect and one of the best Castings

We Definitely Need a Sequel with Henry Cavill as Superman. #HenryCavillIsOurSuperman pic.twitter.com/9zVzhxypG0 — Anthony S (@StraderZane) February 26, 2021

Henry Cavill as Superman in Man of Steel was PERFECT. It would be a shame if he wasn't in the new Superman film.#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/uDK2c1l2qf — Burhan Khalid (@RequiemNocturn) February 26, 2021

THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE KING. 👑



HENRY CAVILL IS OUR SUPERMAN.#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/yRBF1kf7OI — Dr. Memehattan #ZSJL #AssociateProducer (@DrMemehattan) February 27, 2021

Henry Cavill deserves all the love in the world for his version of Superman pic.twitter.com/5TGQRdRfSV — Mr. Undead (@_mrundead_) February 26, 2021

If you thought the fanbase was loud for the #SnyderCut, imagine how loud it will be if Henry Cavill isn't Superman anymore, especially after a fresh new appearance in #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague.



Right or wrong, a recast is going to be messy. Very messy. pic.twitter.com/O3pCcoxQRv — TheFliteCast (@TheFliteCast) February 26, 2021

There isn’t a Superman without Henry Cavill

It would be an injustice to recast pic.twitter.com/8Cl1RQ7pgK — Pam Suzanne Reich (@prcowboys) February 26, 2021

I would love to see them have cavill in the dceu and then have a stand alone films with Michael B Jordan as Superman! That would be a dream! — Alex Edwards (@ALTEX171) February 27, 2021

Henry Cavill & Michael B Jordan’s Supermen take on Starro



Directed by JJ Abrams

Produced by Zack Snyder & JJ Abrams

Cinematography: Snyder pic.twitter.com/NEwrm4JTis — Christian Browne (@CBrowne901) February 26, 2021

You know...there can be Clark Kent and Jon Kent and Connor Kent and Jor-El and Val-Zod and Calvin Ellis...



If Warner Bros is smart they will have Henry Cavill and Michael B. Jordan both playing Kryptonians.#Superman doesn't have to be either/or. There can be more than one. — Sarabeth Pollock (@SarabethPollock) February 27, 2021

Plus, it erases the eventual money that could be made in a teamup, say with Michael B. Jordan and Henry Cavill crossing paths. — Cdog923 (@Cdog923) February 27, 2021

It would be cool to see a Multiverse Superman movie. Fans would like to see Henry Cavill and Michael B. Jordan in a movie together. — Official DeFranco (@tonyjdefranco) February 26, 2021

I WANT HENRY CAVILL AS SUPERMAN, I'M NOT ASKING FOR THE MOON pic.twitter.com/7JkQYMqk2V — Lorena Eilhart 🦉 (@llorebuffay) February 26, 2021

While there seems to be no doubt about Michael B. Jordan's acting chops when it comes to possibly playing the role of Superman, it is the potential recast of Henry Cavill that has left fans concerned.

Many feel that his story arc is far from complete, and he has done more than enough to deserve a Man of Steel 2.

While a Superman reboot will certainly add a whole new dimension to the DCEU, fans are hoping that it will not take place at the expense of Henry Cavill.