Fans label Henry Cavill the "perfect Superman", as Michael B Jordan is rumoured to replace him in JJ Abrams reboot

Fans of the DC Extended Universe's (DCEU's) Superman, Henry Cavill, have come out in hordes to pay tribute to his portrayal of the Man of Steel. This is amid rumours of him being replaced by "Creed" actor Michael B. Jordan in JJ Abrams' upcoming Superman reboot.
Recently, Twitter users had a meltdown after news of a Superman reboot broke online. The project is being produced by JJ Abrams of "Star Wars" fame and is being written by author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates.
According to Deadline, Henry Cavill is reportedly eager to get back into the suit. However, according to recent reports, the chances of him donning the red cape once again are bleak, as the studio is determined to pursue a Black Superman story, with Michael B. Jordan being the rumoured frontrunner.
While the possibility of Michael B. Jordan portraying either Calvin Ellis or Val- Zod is certainly exciting, DCEU fans do not want this to happen at the expense of Henry Cavill being recast.
As a result, Henry Cavill has been trending on Twitter ever since, with several fans labelling him the ideal Superman, who doesn't deserve to be recast.
Twitter reacts to Michael B. Jordan possibly replacing Henry Cavill as Superman
The major reason why fans are unhappy at the potential recasting of Henry Cavill is because they believe that he is a natural fit for the role, having been the constant bright spark existing in an inconsistent DCEU Universe.
The 37-year old British actor has garnered a cult following with his performances as Clark Kent/ Superman in Man of Steel, Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.
He is all set to reprise his role as the last son of Krypton in Zack Snyder's highly anticipated Snyder Cut. However, his future after the Snyder Cut now seems to be up in the air, following rumours of a potential recast doing the rounds online.
Andres Muschietti's The Flash (2022) is most likely going to introduce the DC multi-verse with both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck attached to star as The Dark Knight.
This also ties into the theory that Michael B. Jordan could perhaps essay the role of Superman in Matt Reeves' Universe, where Robert Pattinson is set to play The Batman:
Keeping this in mind, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions, as they raised a burning question: Why should Henry Cavill be recast when two Supermen can coexist at the same time?
While there seems to be no doubt about Michael B. Jordan's acting chops when it comes to possibly playing the role of Superman, it is the potential recast of Henry Cavill that has left fans concerned.
Many feel that his story arc is far from complete, and he has done more than enough to deserve a Man of Steel 2.
While a Superman reboot will certainly add a whole new dimension to the DCEU, fans are hoping that it will not take place at the expense of Henry Cavill.