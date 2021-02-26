Henry Cavill's Instagram post sparks strong speculation of secret Mass Effect project

After having taken on monsters, witches, and oddities of all kinds, is it time for Henry Cavill to dawn a spacesuit and take on the final frontier in a Mass Effect movie or TV series?

Henry Cavill seems to be riding on a wave of momentum unlike perhaps any other actor in Hollywood right now and has massive credibility with one particular section of fans: gamers.

The British actor is an absolutely massive gaming fan himself, having stated in multiple interviews that he enjoys games like Warhammer and World of Warcraft. However, what really made Henry Cavill go over in a massive with gamers was his iconic turn as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's "The Witcher."

While not strictly adapted from the games, one of the biggest reasons why Henry Cavill himself sought out the project was because he was a massive fan of The Witcher games.

The show became an instant success, and Cavill was quickly heralded as one of the gaming community's favorite actors; him building his own gaming PC on livestream certainly helped as well.

However, now, the actor seems to be currently involved in the adaptation of one of the most revered gaming franchises of all time.

Henry Cavill in a Mass Effect movie or TV series?

There is no doubt as to whether Mass Effect lends itself to a cinematic or TV adaptation, as the games and their stories are incredibly cinematic.

Advertisement

While it remains as complete speculation at this point whether the production is underway, Cavill's latest Instagram post certainly gives a lot of fuel to the rumor mill.

The post, whose caption playfully teased a secret project, read:

"Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it.... Guess you'll have to wait and see. Happy hump day all."

Upon careful inspection, Gamepressure was able to enhance the out-of-focus text on the page and revealed what was written down.

The piece of paper, which appeared to be a treatment, contained words that instantly caught gamers' attention, such as "Cerberus," "Tali'Zorah," and "geth."

All of those could be attributed to the Mass Effect franchise, which gives strong weight to the rumors of him working on a Mass Effect project.

Given Cavill's affinity towards gaming-related projects, perhaps Mass Effect is next in line after The Witcher. Here's what Twitter users had to say:

Advertisement

Mass Effect 'project' leaders @ Henry Cavill pic.twitter.com/kscAJr1Vio — solas' chew toy (@frillycake) February 24, 2021

The big twist will be that Henry Cavill is actually playing an absolutely JACKED Udina 👀 #MassEffect pic.twitter.com/3K4x0Qfy6q — Alex | Haruspis (@haruspis) February 24, 2021

We still know nothing about that secret project of Henry Cavill but I had this image of him as Commander Shepard stuck in my head ... So I naturally had to sketch that 😅#MassEffect pic.twitter.com/ytTjX06Fjw — Lark - Dread Wolf Kiss Me Already🐺 (@LarkOneironaut) February 25, 2021

Henry Cavill making me play The Witcher 3 in 2020 and now I‘ll probably play Mass Effect this year 😂 — Melissa 🐺 (@SoftForGeralt) February 24, 2021

If Henry Cavill is legitimately involved in something mass effect related I will actually die of excitement — eve (@ThirstEve) February 24, 2021

nerd gamer boy henry cavill throwing out triple A hollywood scripts and hounding his agents to get him a voice role in the new mass effect pic.twitter.com/QXC9PRXZLv — Kaiji Von Tang (@KaijiTang) February 25, 2021

Advertisement

This has been a good nerd day for me, it looks like Henry Cavill may be doing a project with mass effect. No one knows what, but I hope its a movie. — "I Can Swim" (@BarabusLivings1) February 25, 2021

stop trying to make my mom a gamer!!! — sylvi (@sylvibullet) February 24, 2021

Bioware ceases development on Anthem. 😔



Henry Cavill leaks he’s working on something “Mass Effect” related.



*Shoves ‘Anthem’ out of the way* pic.twitter.com/JP1ntRWjhf — Rob’em, Steve-Dave! N7 🐜🤗🐱 (@askmerob) February 25, 2021

Henry Cavill tweeting about an upcoming Mass Effect project could mean he’s playing Shepard, so no femshep.......or he could be Garrus pic.twitter.com/yNLthh6Cyz — Geisterspielfan Nicole (@BayernWitch) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

While the makeup and wig in the picture suggest the actor is currently being prepped for a scene as Geralt, the text on the page would suggest otherwise.

The caption playfully teased both a possibility of a secret Mass Effect project or simply a way to wind up the media and the video gaming community.