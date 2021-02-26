Henry Cavill's Instagram post sparks strong speculation of secret Mass Effect project

After having taken on monsters, witches, and oddities of all kinds, is it time for Henry Cavill to dawn a spacesuit and take on the final frontier in a Mass Effect movie or TV series?
Henry Cavill seems to be riding on a wave of momentum unlike perhaps any other actor in Hollywood right now and has massive credibility with one particular section of fans: gamers.
The British actor is an absolutely massive gaming fan himself, having stated in multiple interviews that he enjoys games like Warhammer and World of Warcraft. However, what really made Henry Cavill go over in a massive with gamers was his iconic turn as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's "The Witcher."
While not strictly adapted from the games, one of the biggest reasons why Henry Cavill himself sought out the project was because he was a massive fan of The Witcher games.
The show became an instant success, and Cavill was quickly heralded as one of the gaming community's favorite actors; him building his own gaming PC on livestream certainly helped as well.
However, now, the actor seems to be currently involved in the adaptation of one of the most revered gaming franchises of all time.
Henry Cavill in a Mass Effect movie or TV series?
There is no doubt as to whether Mass Effect lends itself to a cinematic or TV adaptation, as the games and their stories are incredibly cinematic.
While it remains as complete speculation at this point whether the production is underway, Cavill's latest Instagram post certainly gives a lot of fuel to the rumor mill.
The post, whose caption playfully teased a secret project, read:
"Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it.... Guess you'll have to wait and see. Happy hump day all."
Upon careful inspection, Gamepressure was able to enhance the out-of-focus text on the page and revealed what was written down.
The piece of paper, which appeared to be a treatment, contained words that instantly caught gamers' attention, such as "Cerberus," "Tali'Zorah," and "geth."
All of those could be attributed to the Mass Effect franchise, which gives strong weight to the rumors of him working on a Mass Effect project.
Given Cavill's affinity towards gaming-related projects, perhaps Mass Effect is next in line after The Witcher. Here's what Twitter users had to say:
While the makeup and wig in the picture suggest the actor is currently being prepped for a scene as Geralt, the text on the page would suggest otherwise.
The caption playfully teased both a possibility of a secret Mass Effect project or simply a way to wind up the media and the video gaming community.