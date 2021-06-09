How to get the Superman skin in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has added a new DC collaboration to the game. After Batman and Flash, it is finally time for Superman to enter Fortnite Battle Royale.

The Superman skin was teased both in the Battle Pass trailer and the Season trailer for Fortnite Season 7. Players will get the chance to unlock different skin variants, including a Shadow Clark Kent version that is straight out of the comics.

The base variant of the skin will be Clark Kent, Superman's human alias from the comics who works at The Daily Planet in Metropolis.

However, there is a twist to unlocking the Superman skin in the game. Like Neymar Jr. skin from Chapter 2, Season 6 of Fortnite, the Superman skin will not be unlocked immediately. The skin has a timer next to it, which means it will come out in the middle of the season, exactly 65 days later, on August 12.

How to get the Superman skin in Fortnite for free

Fortnite has brought the Battle Star feature back into the game. This will allow players to grind the game, complete missions, and earn Battle Stars, which they can use to purchase V-bucks.

Fortnite quests have a few challenges like conversing with different NPCs, catching fish, and collecting stones. Completing these quests will earn players a ton of XP and Battel Stars.

Players will have to accumulate many Battle Stars by grinding the game and completing the quests. These will later be needed to unlock the Superman skin from the Item Shop.

Items to look out for, along with the Superman skin

Superman skin comes with a lot of other cosmetics. Here is a list of other items to watch out for:

Here's the full Superman set that players can unlock in 65 days! pic.twitter.com/8RUfTrWbzc — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) June 8, 2021

Call to Action Emote

Kal-El’s Cape Glider

Solitude Striker Harvesting Tool

Daily Planet Back Bling

Superman Shield Spray

Last Son of Krypton Loading Screen

Banner Icon

Clark Kent (Shadow) Style

Clark Kent outfit

The release date for this superhero outfit and all the cosmetics is August 12, 2021.

