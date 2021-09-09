5 best food documentaries on Netflix you must watch 

There is no scarcity of documentaries on Netflix, whether it's a full-fledged docuseries or an hour-long feature. Food lovers can find plenty of content related to their obsession on the famous OTT platform. They can replenish their hunger for good content by logging in to Netflix.

Various projects cover the traditional cuisine of different places and inform the viewers about the food culture in a specific area. Much like the food highlighted in the episodes, these documentaries have an assortment of flavors that suit specific viewers as per their taste.

List of best Netflix food documentaries

5) Street Food

Street Food (Image via Netflix)

Released on 26 April 2019, Street Food is a docuseries that covers the story of famous foods on the streets. The docuseries has two volumes, one which covers Asia and the other which covers Latin America.

Each volume has multiple episodes highlighting cities of specific countries like Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil and more, with a focus on more than just the cuisine itself. This Netflix docuseries is a treat for street food lovers.

4) Rotten

Rotten Season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Rotten differs greatly from the previous entry, in that it talks about corruption in the global food supply chain. Hence, it can be considered as more of a food investigation docuseries. Rotten has two seasons with a total of 12 episodes.

It was initially released in January 2018 and was well-received for its gripping narrative and cinematography. Rotten serves as an exposé on various fallacies that have been told to the public about food.

3) Ugly Delicious

Ugly Delicious (Image via Netflix)

American restaurateur, author and television personality David Chang created, produced, and hosted Netflix's 2018 docuseries, Ugly Delicious. The series features him traveling and exploring specific dishes like pizza, tacos, BBQ and more.

The show also explores the origin and variations of specific food in different regions of the world.

2) Taco Chronicles

Taco Chronicles (Image via Netflix)

Everyone is aware that a taco is a traditional Mexican dish, which has undergone many variations across the globe, especially in America. The American-Mexican docuseries Taco Chronicles explores the taco's history and changes it has seen over time.

There are two seasons of Taco Chronicles available on Netflix, both of which feature interviews with food writers, experts and even the street stand owners.

1) Flavorful Origins

Flavorful Origins (Image via Netflix)

Chinese cuisine is among the most popular cuisines across the world, and anyone anywhere in the world can easily spot a nearby restaurant that offers it. Netflix's Flavorful Origins explores various traditional culinary secrets of Chinese food.

The docuseries also provides viewers with a knowledge of various techniques and specific ingredients from native Chinese regions. Flavorful Origins has three seasons, each focusing on a particular part of the People's Republic of China.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

