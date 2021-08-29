What's coming to Netflix in September 2021? Complete list of movies, TV, and original series 

There were plenty of Netflix projects that saw the light of day in August. The ever-expanding library of Netflix welcomed shows like Control Z (Season 2), Navarasa (Season 1), 44 Cats (Season 3), I Need Romance (Season 1), and many more.

Movies like Sweet Girl, Beckett, The Kissing Booth 3, et cetera were also part of releases in August on Netflix. With the month coming to an end in a few days, September's schedule for Netflix has created a buzz among the audience.

There have been many announcements and trailer launches by Netflix regarding its September line-up.

Netflix: Upcoming shows and movies in September 2021

How to Be a Cowboy Season 1

How to Be a Cowboy (Image via Netflix)

Dale Brisby, a famous social media celebrity with around 700k followers on Instagram, has got himself a reality TV show on Netflix. The Cowboy-themed reality show will hit Netflix on 1 September 2021.

The first season of How to Be a Cowboy will feature Dale Brisby and his suggestions to adapt to a cowboy lifestyle.

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror Season 1

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Image via Netflix)

On 1 September 2021, Netflix will launch a docuseries named Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror. The upcoming documentary show will uncover and explore the events around September 11th, which is considered the worst act of terror against the USA.

The docuseries will explore the origins of Al Qaeda from the 1980s to the USA's response after 9/11. The show's first season is expected to have a five-episode run.

Afterlife of the Party

Afterlife of the Party (Image via Netflix)

American supernatural comedy, Afterlife of the Party is hitting Netflix on 2 September 2021. The Netflix film will be about an ultimate party girl who dies in an accident. Following her death, she has to make amends on Earth to earn herself wings in the afterlife.

Fans can expect Afterlife of the Party to be a goofy, careless comedy featuring emotional and hilarious moments.

Q-Force Season 1

Q-Force Season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Netflix dropped the official teaser of Q-Force on 23 June 2021, which gave a hint about the upcoming animated show. The Netflix animated action series will feature a gay superspy with his team that belongs LGBTQ+ community.

Q-Force Season 1 will drop on Netflix on 2 September 2021.

Dive Club Season 1

Dive Club (Image via Netflix)

Dive Club is the name of an upcoming Australian Netflix teen drama about a group of teenagers. The series will showcase the investigative prowess of the teenagers after a member of the group goes missing.

The upcoming teen drama will have a Netflix release on 3 September 2021.

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1

Money Heist Part 5 (Image via Netflix)

The release of the first volume of Money Heist Part 5 (or Season 5) has created a global buzz. Money Heist's enormous fanbase has given the show a legendary status. Unfortunately, the Spanish crime show is coming to an end, with its fifth part releasing in two volumes.

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 is coming to Netflix on 3 September 2021.

Sharkdog Season 1

Sharkdog (Image via Netflix)

The animated kids show is about Max, a ten-year-old boy and his best friend, which is half-shark and half-dog. It's arriving on Netflix this September. Sharkdog will release on 3 September 2021.

Worth

Worth starring Michael Keaton (Image via Netflix)

After being premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020, Worth is finally coming to Netflix with a limited theatrical release. The upcoming movie will star the likes of Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, and Amy Ryan.

Worth will be a biographical feature set in the aftermath of 9/11 that will hit Netflix on 3 September 2021.

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Image via Netflix)

The space docuseries, Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, will capture SpaceX's manned space flight, the first all-civilian orbital space mission. The space documentary show will drop on Netflix on 6 September 2021.

Octonauts: Above & Beyond Season 1

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Image via Netflix)

The first season of the children's animated series Octonauts: Above & Beyond will be another project launching on Netflix this September. A spin-off to the original Octonauts series, Octonauts: Above & Beyond, is dropping on 7 September 2021.

Into the Night Season 2

Into the Night (Image via Netflix)

Into the Night was Netflix's first original series from Belgium that blew everyone away with its story. Netflix then renewed the Belgian apocalyptic sci-fi drama thriller for its second season.

Into the Night Season 2 will be released on 8 September 2021, and will probably answer the most crucial question from the previous season.

The Circle Season 3

The Circle S3 (Image via Netflix)

Another reality show on the list, The Circle S3, will premiere on Netflix weekly on September 8.

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Image via Netflix)

A documentary capturing the friendship and fallout between two of the 20th century's most influential and popular black men. Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali will explore the reason behind the rift between these two icons.

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali will premiere on Netflix on 9 September 2021.

Lucifer Season 6

Lucifer Final Season (Image via Netflix)

After delivering a perfect ending to Season 5B, Lucifer will return for its final season on Netflix. The God-turned-Devil will come to loggerheads with his adversaries for the last time, and viewers will get to say an emotional goodbye to Lucifer on September 10.

Sex Education Season 3

Sex Education Season 3 (Image via Netflix)

The British comedy-drama Sex Education, which captures students' lives, was renewed by Netflix for its third season in February 2020. The third season will continue to explore the insecurities and daily-life struggles among the students of Moordale Secondary School.

Netflix's Sex Education Season 3 is all set to release on September 17.

Ankahi Kahaniya

Ankahi kahaniya (Image via Netflix)

Ankahi Kahaniya (Hindi for Untold Stories) is Netflix's upcoming Indian Hindi-language anthology film. The film will capture the three tales of love and loss in a big city. Ankahi Kahaniya will be told on 17 September 2021.

Other upcoming Netflix projects

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017) - September 1

Anjaam (1994) - September 1

Barbie: Big City Big Dreams (2021) - September 1

Brave Animated Series (Season 1) - September 1

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) - September 1

Green Lantern (2011) - September 1

House Party (1990) - September 1

El Patron, radiografia de un crimen (2014) - September 1

HQ Barbers (Season 1) - September 1

Letters to Juliet (2010) - September 1

Level 16 (2018) - September 1

Los Carcamales (Season 1) - September 1

Kid-E-Cats (Season 2) - September 1

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 3) - September 1

Marshall (2017) - September 1

Welcome Home: Roscoe Jenkins (2008) - September 1

Here and There - September 2

Hotel Del Luna (Season 1) - September 2

The Guardian - September 2

Bunk’d (Season 5) - September 5

Shadow Parties (2021) - September 6

If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd (2018) - September 7

Kid Cosmic (Season 2) - September 7

Untold Breaking Point (2021) - September 7

Chhota Bheem (Season 8) - September 8

JJ+E / Vinterviken 2021 (2021) - September 8

Show Dogs (2018) - September 8

The Women and the Murderer (2021) - September 9

Firedrake the Silver Dragon (2021) - September 10

Kate (2021) - September 10

Metal Shop Masters (Season 1) - September 10

Omo Ghetto: the Saga (2020) - September 10

Pokemon Master Journey: The Series (Part 1) - September 10

Prey (2021) - September 10

Titipo Titipo (Season 2) - September 10

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Season 1) - September 13

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 2) - September 14

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (2021) - September 14

Nailed It! (Season 6) - September 15

Nightbooks (2021) - September 15

Schumacher (2021) - September 15

Too Hot to Handle: Latino (Season 1) - September 15

Birth of the Dragon (2017) - September 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 1) - September 16

My Heroes Were Cowboys (2021) - September 16

Safe House (2012) - September 16

Chicago Party Aunt (Season 1) - September 17

Squid Game (Season 1) - September 17

Tayo and Little Wizards (Season 1) - September 17

The Stronghold (2020) - September 17

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (2021) - September 22

Dear White People (Season 4) - September 22

A StoryBots Space Adventure (2021) - September 23

Ganglands (Season 1) - September 24

Midnight Mass (Season 1) - September 24

My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021) - September 24

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 1) - September 28

Sounds Like Love (2021) - September 29

Love 101 (Season 2) - September 30

