What's coming to Netflix in September 2021? Complete list of movies, TV, and original series 

There were plenty of Netflix projects that saw the light of day in August. The ever-expanding library of Netflix welcomed shows like Control Z (Season 2), Navarasa (Season 1), 44 Cats (Season 3), I Need Romance (Season 1), and many more.
Movies like Sweet Girl, Beckett, The Kissing Booth 3, et cetera were also part of releases in August on Netflix. With the month coming to an end in a few days, September's schedule for Netflix has created a buzz among the audience.
There have been many announcements and trailer launches by Netflix regarding its September line-up.
Netflix: Upcoming shows and movies in September 2021
How to Be a Cowboy Season 1
Dale Brisby, a famous social media celebrity with around 700k followers on Instagram, has got himself a reality TV show on Netflix. The Cowboy-themed reality show will hit Netflix on 1 September 2021.
The first season of How to Be a Cowboy will feature Dale Brisby and his suggestions to adapt to a cowboy lifestyle.
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror Season 1
On 1 September 2021, Netflix will launch a docuseries named Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror. The upcoming documentary show will uncover and explore the events around September 11th, which is considered the worst act of terror against the USA.
The docuseries will explore the origins of Al Qaeda from the 1980s to the USA's response after 9/11. The show's first season is expected to have a five-episode run.
Afterlife of the Party
American supernatural comedy, Afterlife of the Party is hitting Netflix on 2 September 2021. The Netflix film will be about an ultimate party girl who dies in an accident. Following her death, she has to make amends on Earth to earn herself wings in the afterlife.
Fans can expect Afterlife of the Party to be a goofy, careless comedy featuring emotional and hilarious moments.
Q-Force Season 1
Netflix dropped the official teaser of Q-Force on 23 June 2021, which gave a hint about the upcoming animated show. The Netflix animated action series will feature a gay superspy with his team that belongs LGBTQ+ community.
Q-Force Season 1 will drop on Netflix on 2 September 2021.
Dive Club Season 1
Dive Club is the name of an upcoming Australian Netflix teen drama about a group of teenagers. The series will showcase the investigative prowess of the teenagers after a member of the group goes missing.
The upcoming teen drama will have a Netflix release on 3 September 2021.
Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1
The release of the first volume of Money Heist Part 5 (or Season 5) has created a global buzz. Money Heist's enormous fanbase has given the show a legendary status. Unfortunately, the Spanish crime show is coming to an end, with its fifth part releasing in two volumes.
Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 is coming to Netflix on 3 September 2021.
Sharkdog Season 1
The animated kids show is about Max, a ten-year-old boy and his best friend, which is half-shark and half-dog. It's arriving on Netflix this September. Sharkdog will release on 3 September 2021.
Worth
After being premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020, Worth is finally coming to Netflix with a limited theatrical release. The upcoming movie will star the likes of Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, and Amy Ryan.
Worth will be a biographical feature set in the aftermath of 9/11 that will hit Netflix on 3 September 2021.
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
The space docuseries, Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, will capture SpaceX's manned space flight, the first all-civilian orbital space mission. The space documentary show will drop on Netflix on 6 September 2021.
Octonauts: Above & Beyond Season 1
The first season of the children's animated series Octonauts: Above & Beyond will be another project launching on Netflix this September. A spin-off to the original Octonauts series, Octonauts: Above & Beyond, is dropping on 7 September 2021.
Into the Night Season 2
Into the Night was Netflix's first original series from Belgium that blew everyone away with its story. Netflix then renewed the Belgian apocalyptic sci-fi drama thriller for its second season.
Into the Night Season 2 will be released on 8 September 2021, and will probably answer the most crucial question from the previous season.
The Circle Season 3
Another reality show on the list, The Circle S3, will premiere on Netflix weekly on September 8.
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
A documentary capturing the friendship and fallout between two of the 20th century's most influential and popular black men. Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali will explore the reason behind the rift between these two icons.
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali will premiere on Netflix on 9 September 2021.
Lucifer Season 6
After delivering a perfect ending to Season 5B, Lucifer will return for its final season on Netflix. The God-turned-Devil will come to loggerheads with his adversaries for the last time, and viewers will get to say an emotional goodbye to Lucifer on September 10.
Sex Education Season 3
The British comedy-drama Sex Education, which captures students' lives, was renewed by Netflix for its third season in February 2020. The third season will continue to explore the insecurities and daily-life struggles among the students of Moordale Secondary School.
Netflix's Sex Education Season 3 is all set to release on September 17.
Ankahi Kahaniya
Ankahi Kahaniya (Hindi for Untold Stories) is Netflix's upcoming Indian Hindi-language anthology film. The film will capture the three tales of love and loss in a big city. Ankahi Kahaniya will be told on 17 September 2021.
Other upcoming Netflix projects
- Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017) - September 1
- Anjaam (1994) - September 1
- Barbie: Big City Big Dreams (2021) - September 1
- Brave Animated Series (Season 1) - September 1
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) - September 1
- Green Lantern (2011) - September 1
- House Party (1990) - September 1
- El Patron, radiografia de un crimen (2014) - September 1
- HQ Barbers (Season 1) - September 1
- Letters to Juliet (2010) - September 1
- Level 16 (2018) - September 1
- Los Carcamales (Season 1) - September 1
- Kid-E-Cats (Season 2) - September 1
- Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 3) - September 1
- Marshall (2017) - September 1
- Welcome Home: Roscoe Jenkins (2008) - September 1
- Here and There - September 2
- Hotel Del Luna (Season 1) - September 2
- The Guardian - September 2
- Bunk’d (Season 5) - September 5
- Shadow Parties (2021) - September 6
- If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd (2018) - September 7
- Kid Cosmic (Season 2) - September 7
- Untold Breaking Point (2021) - September 7
- Chhota Bheem (Season 8) - September 8
- JJ+E / Vinterviken 2021 (2021) - September 8
- Show Dogs (2018) - September 8
- The Women and the Murderer (2021) - September 9
- Firedrake the Silver Dragon (2021) - September 10
- Kate (2021) - September 10
- Metal Shop Masters (Season 1) - September 10
- Omo Ghetto: the Saga (2020) - September 10
- Pokemon Master Journey: The Series (Part 1) - September 10
- Prey (2021) - September 10
- Titipo Titipo (Season 2) - September 10
- Crime Stories: India Detectives (Season 1) - September 13
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 2) - September 14
- You vs. Wild: Out Cold (2021) - September 14
- Nailed It! (Season 6) - September 15
- Nightbooks (2021) - September 15
- Schumacher (2021) - September 15
- Too Hot to Handle: Latino (Season 1) - September 15
- Birth of the Dragon (2017) - September 16
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 1) - September 16
- My Heroes Were Cowboys (2021) - September 16
- Safe House (2012) - September 16
- Chicago Party Aunt (Season 1) - September 17
- Squid Game (Season 1) - September 17
- Tayo and Little Wizards (Season 1) - September 17
- The Stronghold (2020) - September 17
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl (2021) - September 22
- Dear White People (Season 4) - September 22
- A StoryBots Space Adventure (2021) - September 23
- Ganglands (Season 1) - September 24
- Midnight Mass (Season 1) - September 24
- My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021) - September 24
- Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 1) - September 28
- Sounds Like Love (2021) - September 29
- Love 101 (Season 2) - September 30