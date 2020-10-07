'Sex Education' star Asa Butterfield joins Esports organization Team Liquid 

In a major development, Popular British actor Asa Butterfield has just joined an esports organization - Team Liquid.
The 23-year old Hollywood actor, who has starred in movies such as Martin Scorsese's 'Hugo', the historical tragedy film 'The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas' and the space adventure 'Ender's Game', shot to global recognition with his lead role as Otis Milburn in the critically acclaimed Netflix comedy series 'Sex Education'.
Known to be an avid gamer, Asa Butterfield has now joined popular esports organization 'Team Liquid', as revealed in their latest tweet:
With this announcement, Asa Butterfield becomes one of the few major Hollywood names to be associated with a notable esports organisation, Team Liquid, who have stacked rosters in several popular video games such as Apex Legends, Dota 2, Fortnite , League of Legends among others.
As soon as news of Asa Butterfield joining Team Liquid went viral, Twitter was abuzz, as several from the online community expressed both shock and delight at Liquid's latest signing.
Asa Butterfield: From Netflix star to Esports pro?
The 23-year-old star has come a long way since his Hugo says, having starred opposite Emma Mackey and Gillian Anderson in Netflix's Sex Education, which elevated him to the status of a global star.
Butterfield is also known to be an avid gamer himself, having been been roped in as a brand ambassador by Panda Global last year, which is another notable esports organization.
He often posts pictures of his gaming setup on his Twitter and seems to have a soft corner for games such as Super Smash Bros and Dota 2.
He recently took to Twitter to confirm his signing with Team Liquid, where he revealed that they were the first esports team he had ever heard of:
Recently several esports organizations have been signing high-profile names from various spheres of entertainment, some of which include the likes of Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura signing with TSM, rising NBA star Bronny James signing with FaZe Clan and TikTok star Neekolul signing with 100 Thieves.
As soon as news of Asa Butterfield signing for Team Liquid went viral, Twitter went into overdrive as several of his fans responded:
While there is no concrete information yet as to what Asa Butterfield's role will be in Team Liquid, a tweet by a Liquid representative seems to provide a hint:
Published 07 Oct 2020, 23:50 IST